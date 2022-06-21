NSA Doval Assures Afghan Sikhs 'India Stands By CAA Commitment' After Gurdwara Attack

NSA Ajit Doval on the possibility of Afghan Sikhs coming to India after the attack on the Karte-Parwan Gurudwara, said that India will stand by its assurances and commitments on CAA. Doval, talking to ANI, said that the applications by the Afghan Sikhs to return to India will be considered with the required empathy.

"CAA very clearly says if minorities in our neighbourhoods on the basis of their religion are persecuted, we have given the visas to a large number of Sikhs and as the flights are available, some of them will be coming back. As soon as they apply, we will look at their cases very sympathetically. It was an unfortunate incident, which shouldn't have happened," said National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Attack on the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Afghanistan

At least two civilians died, including a Sikh man and a security guard while seven others were injured after a terror attack was carried out at the Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. The Gurudwara in Afghanistan was attacked by ISIS-K terrorists on June 19.

The attack on the Sikh shrine followed an explosion outside the gate of the Gurdwara. Some of the nearby shops also caught fire due to the attack, as per ANI. Footage which was later shared on social media showed heavy smoke billowing from the Gurdwara premises.

India grants 100 e-visas to Afghan Sikhs, Hindus

Following the ghastly terror attack on Kabul's Gurdwara on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has acted swiftly and granted e-visas to a number of Sikhs and Hindus living in Afghanistan on a priority basis.

Taking to Twitter, RP Singh, national spokesperson of BJP said that he was grateful to PM Modi and MHA along with the Ministry of External Affairs for issuing visas to the distressed Afghan Hindus and Sikhs, in Kabul.

"All concerned officials have put in their best to facilitate at the highest level and process the applications," his tweet read. He further appreciated the timely and fast action by the MHA and further informed the ministry has worked overtime to ensure a safe passage to the Afghan Hindus and Sikhs to move to India amid the worsening security situation in the Taliban's Afghanistan.

Image: ANI/PTI