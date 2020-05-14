Australia: NSW To Reopen Pubs And Clubs As COVID-19 Cases Decline

The government of New South Wales is reportedly all set to allow pubs and clubs in the state to reopen from May 15. According to the international media reports, only ten people at a time will be allowed inside the pubs and clubs to sit and dine. Restaurants and cafes will also be allowed to open with the following the social distancing norms. As per reports, bars and other gaming facilities will remain shut, however, table service for alcohol with a meal will be allowed. The takeaway services can continue to function as at present.

Welcome Move

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet reportedly said that it is a very crucial step and they want it to be a success keeping in mind the safety of both the staff and customers. Deputy Premier John Barilaro reportedly said that it is a great opportunity for clubs and pubs across regional NSW. He added that its been tough for few months but reopening of businesses and easing restrictions is a welcome move for many regional towns. Victor Dominello, Customer Service Minister reportedly said that the government would continue to review the success of the first stage of re-opening and adjust as required. According to reports, the Australian Hotels Association said the decision of adding pubs and clubs to the list of venues being allowed to reopen was a "win for common sense".

Easing Restrictions

In the wake of declining coronavirus cases, Australia is set to ease down stringent social distancing measures from May 13. Meanwhile, Victoria, a state in the country’s southeast announced that its residents would be able to host a maximum of five people in their homes. According to reports, the new measures would be effective from 11:59pm on May 12.

Elaborating further, State’s premier, Daniel Andrews reportedly said that all the allowed guests should either be a friend or a family member. He added that though there wasn’t any limit on how far people could travel, they weren’t permitted for an overnight stay. However, he warned that strict measures could be re-imposed in the case, a number of cases surged.

Image Credit: AP