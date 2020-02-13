NSW Police Watchdog Questions Legality Of Common Strip-search Practices

The New South Wales police watchdog questioned the common practices during a strip-search and raised doubts over the legality of it. The NSW Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC), in its report, found concerning levels of inconsistencies in the 113 locally managed standard operating procedures (SOPs) which addressed searches in custody.

The police watchdog found variations among SOPs regarding time, place, and situation that should be considered to conduct a strip-search. There also found inconsistency in who could authorise the strip search and what rules must be followed when conducting the search. The report said that the variations were evident because the SOPs failed to adequately refer police to relevant and current provisions of Law Enforcement (Powers and Responsibilities) Act 2002 (LEPRA).

According to the new report, 53.9 per cent of the obtained SOPs contained no explicit reference to LEPRA in relation to searching persons in custody. Though the rest of the SOPs referred to LEPRA, many of those contained references to both current and repealed sections of that Act. “Two SOPs contained incorrect guidance that all prisoners were to be strip-searched,” the report said.

As per the LEPRA guidelines, strip search means a search of a person or of articles in the possession of a person that may include requiring the person to remove all of his or her clothes and an examination of the person’s body and of those clothes. The guideline has explicitly mentioned that a person’s body cavities should not be examined during the strip-search.

Recommendations by Commission

The Commission recommended that the SOPs should, at a minimum, guide police about their responsibilities as set out in the legislation, and that guidance should be both current and Comprehensive. It advised the NSW police force to consider more centrally managed custody SOPs so that changes to legislation and case law could be reflected in the SOPs across all local commands in a timely manner.

