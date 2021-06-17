Nuclear Deal Must Await New Iran Govt: IAEA Chief Tells Paper

Iran will have to wait until the formation of a new government before returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, said the IAEA chief. Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency in an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica said that it will be necessary to wait for the new Iranian government. He made the comment in response to a question about the stage of talks on the nuclear deal.

IAEA chief wants a nuclear deal to wait

Grossi said that the discussions have been going on for weeks and the political will of all the parties is needed to revive the deal. The sixth round of talks in the Austrian capital to revive the deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), resumed in Vienna. The meeting was held between Iran and the remaining parties to the accord which include United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, and Germany.

A top European diplomat on June 15 said that he believes international negotiations with Iran will ultimately succeed in re-imposing limits on its nuclear program. Enrique Mora, who is coordinating the talks in Vienna, said progress had been made on overcoming key obstacles at the talks.

Talks to revive nuclear deal resume

Iran President Hassan Rouhani on June 2 said that a breakthrough in Nuclear Deal 2015 talks in Vienna to revive the pact before he is set to leave the office in August required "will" and most issues are already "resolved". Meanwhile, the negotiations to revive the Iran Nuclear Deal kickstarted in April between Iran and the remaining members of the accord including Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia. The United States is not formally part of meetings that launched in Vienna earlier this year. But the administration of President Joe Biden has signaled willingness to rejoin the deal.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP



