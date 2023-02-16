Number Of Japan's Total Islands Doubles In Recount After GSI's Digital Mapping

The number of islands listed on Japan's territory is expected to double from 6,852 to 14,125 as the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has digitally mapped the East Asian nation for the first time in 35 years. A source familiar with the matter told Kyodo news that the digitalisation of maps, however, is unlikely to change the size and span of the Japanese territory or its territorial waters. The map with new figures of the islands is expected to be released by the Japanese government in March. The Geospatial Information Authority of Japan, or GSI, is making the final adjustments, said a source. The new figures could be hugely different. Although, geographers have speculated that Japan's official statistics of 6,000 islands is way above the expected figures.

Japan using 1987 map created by Coast Guard

According to Kyodo news, Japan has been using the 1987 map that was created by the Japan Coast Guard. "At the time, the coast guard listed by hand islands with a circumference of 100 metres or greater shown on a map of Japan," the news agency stated, adding that many islands in the river beds and lakes were not counted. In 2022, the Japanese government used a computer based on the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan [GSI] electronic land map to count more islands and referred to the aerial photos and data to include the artificially reclaimed land, as well. The data from the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan suggested that there are at least 14,125 islands in Japan, 7,273 more than what was previously calculated.

While the GSI detected close to 100,000 islands, only those with a circumference of 100 metres were officially included in the map. The recount was pushed by a Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker, who addressed the parliamentary session, saying that "an accurate understanding of the number of islands is an important administrative matter that is related to the national interest," Kyodo quoted the official as saying. The new islands that are recounted will adhere to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The law states that an island is any "naturally formed area of land, surrounded by water, which is above water at high tide".