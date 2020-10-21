UN Launches #PledgetoPause Campaign To Curb Spread Of Misinformation Amid COVID-19

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres on October 21 will be announcing the #PledgetoPause campaign as an effort to create “a new social media norm” which will help fight the misinformation being spread about the novel coronavirus pandemic. The campaign is a part of a UN initiative launched in May called ‘verified’ and it is being described as ‘the first global behaviour-change campaign on misinformation’. The campaign is based on research and it involves taking a pause before sharing information as it can decrease the spread of misinformation.

During the #COVID19 pandemic, the wrong information can be deadly.



Join me in taking the #PledgetoPause before sharing and help stop the spread of misinformation online. https://t.co/Rj0dg5OiZb pic.twitter.com/xeX8hoisXv — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 20, 2020

Wrong information can be deadly

The UN chief said, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the wrong information can be deadly. Take the pledge to pause and help stop the spread of misinformation”. The campaign further aims at increasing social media literacy so that people can easily spot the misinformation and stop themselves from further circulating it. Melissa Fleming, head of the UN’s Department for Global Communications, said, “COVID-19 is not just a health crisis, but a communications emergency as well. When misinformation spreads, the public loses trust and too often makes decisions that hamper the public response and even their own lives”.

Fleming added that the pandemic cannot be successfully tackled without addressing the misinformation that is being circulated. She urged citizens to break the ‘chain of misinformation’ by pausing before sharing information. According to the UN, ‘#PledgetoPause campaign aims to reach a global audience of one billion, online and through partnerships, by the end of December’. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected 41,043,648 people worldwide with the global death toll reaching at 1,129,600.

