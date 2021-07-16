SOSCuba: Pitbull, Gloria Estefan And Others Come Out In Support Of Protesters

Hundreds of thousands of Cuban protesters angered over the dearth of food and medicines, took to the streets over the weekend, in rare defiance of the country's communist government. At least one person was reported dead in the protests that were also triggered by electricity outrage and low vaccinations. As #SOSCuba started trending on social media, many celebrities including Pitbull came out in support of the protesters.

'It is about freedom'

Pitbull, who is part Cuban and part American, took to social media platforms to post an emotional video message for his homeland. In his “message to the world,” he asked the people and governments to “wake up”. He further said that it is not a “Cuba thing, but a world event” as he emphasized “taking action”. Supporting the protests, he said that “we appreciate freedom.” He expressed his frustration at not being able to help his own people, not being able to give them food, water, or medicine. In his video, he also called for help. “All world allies get together to help, global businesses get together to help, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, get together to help,” he said.

“They are losing their lives for something that we wake up to every day and appreciate. It is about freedom and it is about human rights,” he said.

Apart from Pitbull, American baseball team Miami Marlins hung a Cuban flag in the stadium at LoanDepot Park, posting a photo of the show of solidarity on Instagram with the hashtag #SOSCuba. The Miami Heat also shared a photo supporting the island on Instagram.

Much like Pitbull, Cuban American singer Gloria Estefan also took to Instagram to show her support for Cuban outrage. She shared a short video that featured protesters chanting along with her message of solidarity. “I want to see my Cuba free. The Cuban people are reaching their breaking point! I stand with them as I always have!", she wrote.

Initially, Cuba’s communist administration blamed the United States for the shortfalls asserting that American sanctions caused a loss of more than $5.5 billion in 2020. However, on Thursday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel admitted for the first time that part of the fault for this week's protests in the island nation lies with the government's shortcomings in handling shortages and other issues.

Image: AP