Nurse Sings Christmas Duet With Sick Patient, Warms Netizens' Hearts

A Nashville based oncology nurse is attempting to brighten her patient's spirits through music. Alex Collazo is the nurse for Penn Pennington and upon hearing that he was a long-time musician decided to bring him her guitar and both of them sang a heartwarming duet of the song 'O Holy Night'.

'Music a wonderful healer'

Penn Pennington, 67, was admitted to the Tristar Centennial's Sarah Cannon Cancer Center after his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma had returned. This time the doctors told him that the cancer was more aggressive and therefore more life-threatening. The only way to tackle this form of cancer is to treat it with five days' worth of chemo. Understandably Pennington was very Glum, but shortly after being admitted to the hospital he met 24-year-old Collazo.

After meeting, Pennington and Collazo started talking and immediately hit it off. A common topic between them was singing, Pennington has performed in various country bars in Nashville for the last 30 years. After some time Collazo decided to offer Pennington her guitar in case he wanted to play. On Sunday, Pennington was finally feeling good enough to play and he and Collazo had a jam session where they sang 'O Holy Night'.

Read: Delhi: United Nurses Association Organise Protest March Over Issue Of Minimum Wages

Read: Delhi Nurses Hit Streets Demanding Minimum Wages From Kejriwal-led Government

The video of their performance was captured and shared by Pennington's daughter, Brandi Leath, and since being uploaded the video has gone viral and garnered more than 6,000 reactions and shares.

The 67-year-old has been quoted saying that for him that moment was his escape because anytime that one goes to the hospital for cancer they automatically become depressed. While talking to the local media, Collazo said that she used music to try and help Pennington forget that he was in the hospital for chemo.

Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay December 16 Update: Komolika Disguised As A Nurse To Kill Prerna

Read: Georgia Family Finds An Owl In Their Christmas Tree, Nurses It Back To Health