NZ PM Jacinda Ardern Gives Piece Of Advice To Successor Hipkins, Reveals Her Future Plans

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s outgoing prime minister, handed her leadership to Chris Hipkins along with a tad bit of advice this week. On Tuesday, Ardern met Hipkins and other lawmakers at the Rātana meeting grounds as her last leadership act just a day before Hipkins’ swearing-in ceremony.

Ardern told reporters about her nearly two-decades-long friendship with her successor and said that the only piece of advice she could give to him was “you do you.” “This is for him now. It’s for him to carve out his own space to be his own kind of leader. Actually, there’s no advice I can really impart. I can share information, I can share experiences, but this is now for him,” Ardern said, according to the Associated Press.

Tuesday saw Ardern making her final public appearance as the prime minister of New Zealand, a post that she is grateful for mainly because of her team, which she called the “joy of the job.” “I didn’t think that was possible. I never did this job alone. I did it alongside these wonderful servants to New Zealand. And I leave knowing that you are in the best of hands,” she said.

Ardern reminisces about her prime ministerial term, reveals future plans

Ardern also broke her silence on the criticism that has surrounded her ever since she announced her exit last week. “Whilst there has been a bit of commentary in the aftermath of my departure, I would hate for anyone to view my departure as a negative commentary on New Zealand,” she said.

She also added that she has “experienced such love, compassion, empathy and kindness when I’ve been in this job. That has been my predominant experience.” On the other hand, Hipkins told reporters that stepping into his predecessor’s shoes was a “bittersweet” moment. “Obviously, I’m really honored to be taking on the role, but as is well known, Jacinda’s a very good friend of mine,” he said.

Going forward, Ardern plans to continue her political pursuits by serving as a Member of Parliament, while also prioritizing her familial life and bonds. “I’m ready to be lots of things. I’m ready to be a backbench MP. I’m ready to be a sister, and a mom,” she said.