'Obese Owl' Put On A Strict Diet By Rescuers So That It Could Fly

A British wildlife charity, Suffolk Owl Sanctuary said that the 'obese' owl it had rescued from a ditch was put on a stringent diet so that it could fly. According to reports, the owl was an Athene noctua and was rescued and bought in by an employee in the early half of January. The wildlife charity said that upon examing the bird, they found out that it had a weight of 245 grams.

The owl was 'naturally obese'

According to reports, staff members at the sanctuary decided to observe the rescued owl for a few weeks and stated that it was naturally obese. The ditch from which the owl was rescued was full of insects and worms. The head of the charity, Rufus Samkin said that because of the owl eating insects and worms, it gained the extra weight.

The owl was put on a very strict diet in order to bring its weight down to a normal level. According to reports, the bird was encouraged to exercise in the sanctuary's rehabilitation centre by giving her food low to the ground. The owl went on to lose about 20 to 30 grams over a period of 17 days while its food intake was strictly monitored by the staff.

The owl was released into the wild and the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary mentioned it on their social media platform Facebook.



"Wow…what a little star Plump has turned out to be! Here she is upon release, flying gracefully off into the British countryside at a much healthier, and happier weight."

Read: Mangalore: Woman Saves Dog Trapped In Well, Netizens All Praises

Read: British Dog May Have Set New World Record By Delivering 21 Puppies Naturally

Koalas make adorable elephant sounds

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows Australia's favourite eucalyptus-munching marsupial making a sound that sounded more like an elephant seal. Some people were actually shocked when they heard the sound of koalas for the first time. A Twitter user shared the video on Twitter with the Koala making a peculiar sound while it was standing by a tree.

I don’t know what I thought Koalas sounded like but this wasn’t it pic.twitter.com/gTNE4OJCI4 — 🇱🇨 (@Kinglrg_) January 27, 2020

Read: Scientists Claim Dog Years Are Myth And Puppies Are Middle-aged

Read: Railway Officials Rescue A Dog And 2 Puppies In Bhopal