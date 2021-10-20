October's Full Moon Might Obstruct The Orionid Meteor Shower This Week

While both October’s full moon or the hunter’s moon, as well as the Orionid meteor shower, are on this week’s forecast, the stargazers might only be able to watch one of them. EarthSky has stated that the hunter’s moon will be full at 10:58 AM ET on 20 October, it will be 99% full during the evenings of 19 and 20 October. Notably, the timing of full moon sightings coincides with the peak of the Orionid meteor shower which is said to take place on the morning of 21 October.

Onlookers might be able to catch only one of them because the best viewing conditions for meteor showers are dark skies, the full moon will significantly reduce the visibility of the meteor shower. As per a report by CNN, American Meteor Society adviser Robert Lunsford has said that the visibility of the meteor shower will be decreased by about 75%. Lunsford was quoted by the outlet as saying, “During a normal year, we’d certainly be focussed on the Orionids.”

The Orionid shower is created by the debris from Halley’s Comet and the meteors radiate from the constellation Orion the Hunter, stated EarthSky. Notably, these showers can produce up to 20 meteors per hour. Reportedly, Orionids are known for their speed as well as the brightness. Further, the Orionid meteor shower will remain active until 7 November.

NASA’s advice on watching Orionids

NASA has stated in its advice to watch the Orionids that the stargazers should lie on their back with feets facing southeast in the Northern Hemisphere and Northeast in the Southern Hemisphere. The meteor showers are most common from midnight until dawn. Meanwhile, the full moon is best watched after sunset. While September has its harvest moon, October’s hunter’s moon gets its name from Native Americans who mark the onset of hunting season at this time of the year, stated Farmers’ Almanac. Hunting is specially started this time to prepare for the winter months. This specific full moon also marked the harvest festival of Sharad Purnima for Hindus and the end of Bassa which is a three-month period of fasting for the Buddhist monks.

IMAGE: Unsplash