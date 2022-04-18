Ocugen With Bharat Biotech To Commercialise COVAXIN In Mexico; To Cover North America

Ocugen, a biotechnology company focussed on discovering, developing, and commercialising novel gene therapies, a global leader in vaccine innovation announced on Monday that they have entered into an amendment to their Co-development, Supply and Commercialization Agreement to expand Ocugen’s exclusive territory to include commercialisation of COVAXIN in Mexico. This gives Ocugen COVAXIN commercialisation rights for all of North America.

“We’re excited to commercialise COVAXIN in Mexico, as authorities there have made conquering this pandemic a major priority. After meeting with Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, in Delhi, we are encouraged by the role COVAXIN can play in Mexico’s continuing efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. COVAXIN is currently under review by COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) for emergency use among children between 2 and 18 years of age, and Ocugen is prepared to collaborate with the public health community to help their efforts. We also thank Bharat Biotech for helping make this opportunity a reality,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Ocugen, Inc.

COVAXIN could be an effective immunisation option for Mexico at this stage of the pandemic. It generates significant cellular immune memory to SARS-CoV-2 and Variants of Concern as a whole-virion inactivated vaccination. It has logistical advantages that could help individuals in hard-to-reach areas receive vaccinations.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Ocugen for Mexico, along with the United States and Canada. COVAXIN is a safe and efficacious inactivated vaccine for all age groups as evident from its data from global introduction. We are fully supportive of team Ocugen in our endeavor to expedite technology transfer activities towards commercial scale manufacturing of COVAXIN in North America,” said Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

The same profit share structure as in the United States is included in the licence extension between Ocugen and Bharat Biotech for commercialisation in Mexico.

Ocugen and Bharat Biotech

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focussed on discovering, developing, and commercialising novel gene therapies, biologicals and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for people and global communities.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech has established an excellent track record of innovation with more than 145 global patents, a wide product portfolio of more than 16 vaccines, four bio-therapeutics, registrations in more than 123 countries, and the World Health Organization (WHO) Prequalifications. Located in Genome Valley in Hyderabad, India, a hub for the global biotech industry, Bharat Biotech has built world-class vaccine and bio-therapeutics, research & product development, Biosafety Level 3 manufacturing, and vaccine supply and distribution.

Image: PTI