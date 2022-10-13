Odisha MP Aparajita Sarangi Elected To IPU Panel; Thanks PM Modi For Nominating Her

Odisha MP Aparajita Sarangi has been elected as an executive committee member of APG (Asia Pacific Group) and IPU (Inter-Parliamentary Union). Elections were held in the city of Kigali in Rwanda. Sarangi bagged 12 out of 18 votes. MP Aparajita Sarangi will now represent the country in the panel, which is comprised of a 15-member executive committee.

PM Modi congratulates Sarangi

Using her Twitter handle, Odisha MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who nominated her for the post.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar took to his Twitter handle and extended his best wishes to Sarangi. The Tweet read: "Congratulate @AprajitaSarangi for her election victory. Thank all the nations who supported her."

Om Birla, Lok Sabha speaker, congratulated MP Aparajita Sarangi through a Tweet that read: "Congratulations Smt @AprajitaSarangi, MP, for having won the election to post of Member of Executive Committee of #IPU during #IPU145 at Kigali, Rwanda with a spectacular margin of 12 out of 18 votes. Wish you a successful term as a Member of the prestigious body. @DrSJaishankar".

The Indian Parliamentary Delegation is being led by Harivansh, Deputy Chairperson in Rajya Sabha. Aparajita Sarangi, Harivansh and Sasmit Patra attended a meeting called by the Governing Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union following her nomination. The 145th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly is being held currently in Kigali, Rwanda.

Aparajita Sarangi recieved support from Asia Pacific Group

The APG (Asia Pacific Group) was tasked with electing a member from the APG member countries to the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Group, an official told ANI. 'The APG organised a secret ballot to decide the Group's nomination for the vacancy. Aparajita Sarangi received overwhelming support from the APG Member Parliaments and won the election by thumping majority.'

Kartikey Sharma, another Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana who participated in a draft resolution, informed media that the 'Parliamentary impetus to the local and regional development of countries with high levels of international migration and to stopping all forms, including state-sponsored, of state-sponsored of human traffiking and human abuses, were the key focuses.' It was also reported that along with Kartikey Sharma, Sasmit Patra and other leaders participated in the meeting of the 'Forum of Young Parliamentarians of IPU'.'

In the debate of the Standing Committee of Sustainable Development, Vishnu Dayal Ram too participated. The theme was 'Parliamentary efforts in achieving negative carbon balances of forests. The Indian Parliamentary Delegation also participated in the voting to decide the emergency items for inclusion in the assembly agenda.