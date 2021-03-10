OECD Projects Huge GDP Growth For India In 2021; Increases Global GDP Forecast To 5.5%

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on March 9 said that the world economy is bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic crisis faster than expected because of the vaccines and US’ stimulus efforts. According to AP, the OECD raised its expectations for global GDP growth to 5.5 per cent for 2021 and four per cent next year. However, it also noted that the uneven joblessness still remains a big concern. India's forecast for 2021 is a stupendous 12.6% as per the OECD, by far the highest among major economies.

After the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic had plunged the world economy into crisis, the OECD now expects the global output to surpass pre-pandemic levels by the middle of this year. But the organization also warned of divergence in progress, with faster growth in China and the United States, while some other regions are expected to continue struggling until the end of 2022. OECD warned that the new virus variants and slow vaccine rollouts could threaten chances of improvement for businesses and jobs.

10 million more people unemployed

According to the Paris-based group’s report, around 10 million more people across the OECD’s 36 mostly rich-country member states are unemployed now than prior to the crisis. The organization added that in poorer countries, substantial job losses have also increased poverty and the deprivation of millions of workers.

The OECD said, “The top policy priority is to ensure that all resources necessary are used to produce and fully deploy vaccinations as quickly as possible throughout the world, to save lives, preserve incomes and limit the adverse impact of containment measures on well-being”. READ | US Treasury Secy Yellen downplays inflation fears; 'COVID relief bill will help economy'

Further, the OECD also added that Canada could be poised for better-than-expected growth the year, mainly because it will benefit from a faster-than-expected recovery in its largest trading partner, the United States. The US, on the other hand, is now forecast to grow its GDP by 6.5 per cent this year, which is more than twice as much as was being produced in the last OECD forecast, three months ago.

(Image & inputs: AP)