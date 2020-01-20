Off-duty Nurse Saves Singer Greg Page After He Suffered Cardiac Arrest On Stage

Fans were shocked when Australian singer Greg Page collapsed on stage during a bushfire relief concert on January 17, 2020. Little did everyone know that Greg had suffered from a cardiac arrest and was in desperate need of medical attention. Before the paramedics could arrive, an off-duty nurse named Grace Jones who was in the crowd rushed to Greg's help. Grace asked security to let her in so she could give him medical assistance.

Lucky escape

Grace looked after Greg for a whopping 20 minutes before the paramedics' team arrived on the spot. Grace who works at the Royal North Shore Hospital performed CPR on Greg before paramedics arrived. Page was performing with his group and was about to finish his performance with the legendary 'Hot Potato' just when he dropped to the floor and had to be taken off the stage. Red Wiggle Murray Cook told everyone that Greg is not feeling well and that they cannot go on with another song.

Intensive care paramedic Brian Parsell took the opportunity to praise Grace Jones while interacting with the media. Brian said that without the efforts put in by Grace, there was very little chance of Greg surviving the cardiac arrest. Brian further added that they found Greg unconscious upon arrival but he had cardiac output, his heart was actually beating. Doctors who attended Brian feel that it was an extraordinary case of survival.

Page was performing on a show that was raising funds for bushfire relief efforts in Australia. The Wiggles posted a picture of Greg on its Facebook page and thanked everyone on behalf of the singer. In the picture, Greg can be seen giving a thumbs up, indicating that he is fine and recovering well. Greg had retired from his role as Yellow Wiggle in May 2012 but he returned to perform on stage for raising funds for the Australian bushfire relief efforts.

