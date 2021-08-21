Official Taliban Websites Taken Down From The Internet, Reason Unclear: Report

Official websites of the Taliban, that delivered the terror group's messages to Afghan citizens disappeared from the internet on Friday. The sites were operating in at least five languages, including Pashto, Urdu, Arabic, English, and Dari and were taken down despite being shielded by Cloudflare, an American web infrastructure and website security company.

A spokesperson for Cloudflare, the online information checklist that offers safety for the Taliban websites, did not immediately reveal the reason behind taking down all of the Taliban sites abruptly. The outage was first reported by The Washington Post.

On Friday, after the Taliban's websites went dark, the insurgents’ found it difficult to reach their messages to the civilians. Cloudflare has not responded to emails and phone calls by reporters of the agencies who have been seeking comment on the development. It is being speculated that the disappearance may just be temporary.

Earlier, Facebook banned scores of Taliban account citing company policy. Facebook-owned encrypted messaging service WhatsApp, too, took down groups linked to the Taliban.

WhatsApp spokesperson Danielle Meister told the Associated Press that it was “obligated to adhere to US sanctions laws. This includes banning accounts that appear to represent themselves as official accounts of the Taliban.”

Taliban spokesperson lashes out at Facebook

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid lashed out at Facebook for demeaning the Islamic group’s “right to freedom of speech,” and accused the social media giant of banning them from the public platform. Speaking to reporters at the Afghan capital, Kabul, the Taliban spokesperson lashed out at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying that the “people that claim to be promoters of free speech” have removed user accounts linked to him after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

Mujahid complained about not being able to post on Facebook and questioned why the accounts linked to the Taliban were banned across social media. The Talibani spokesperson kept lambasting the tech giant as he held a conference at the Afghan government Press Centre, positioned in the seat previously held by Dawa Khan Meenapal, who was assassinated by Talibani terrorists.