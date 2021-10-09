Officials Discuss 'ambitious' Bilateral Priorities At 16th US-India Defense Policy Group

Owing to the flourishing defence partnership between the US and India, officials at the 16th US-India Defense Policy Group have laid groundwork to advance dialogue to discuss an 'ambitious' set of bilateral priorities in a meeting co-chaired by US Defense Under Secretary for Policy Colin Kahl alongside Indian Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Friday. The meeting comes ahead of the key 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue scheduled for later this year.

At the 16th US-India Defense Policy Group meeting, US and Indian officials exchanged their views on regional issues of shared interest in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region, PTI reported, citing a statement by US Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Anton T Semelroth. Additionally, they discussed advancement on 'enhanced cooperation' with 'like-minded' partners to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"The leaders reinforced their commitment to deepening joint cooperation and interoperability between the US and Indian militaries to work more seamlessly together, including strengthening cooperation in new defence domains, such as space and cyber," Defence dept. spokesperson said in a statement.

2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to be held in November

As India and the US opened a 'new chapter' in the major defence partnership, both the countries have aimed to expand on the set of bilateral priorities, including information-sharing, high-end maritime cooperation, logistics, and defence trade. According to Pentagon, the comprehensive discussion on the aforementioned topics will take place in November's 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue announced by Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla last month.

The meetings come amid China's escalated aggression to claim sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. Although, Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia have stood against it. Meanwhile, the Quad Leaders have repeatedly urged for a "free, open and inclusive" Indo-Pacific region, sending an apparent message to China.

US Dy Secy calls for 'free, open, inclusive' Indo-Pacific region

While addressing a special session of the India-Ideas Summit, US Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman, on Thursday, expressed her views on the importance of a “free, open, and inclusive” Indo-Pacific region. In a step forward to deepen bilateral collaboration in trade and investment, she also reaffirmed the US's commitment to implement positive and constructive initiatives of the Quad as announced at the recently held leaders’ Summit.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: @DOD_policy/Twitter/AP)