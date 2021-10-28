Ohio: 35,000 Wright Brothers License Plates Printed Incorrectly, Officials Aplogise

Ohio's new license plate design, which features an image of the Wright Brothers' plane incorrectly pulling a banner was introduced last week. However, officials from the state immediately quickly admitted the blunder when the new plates were displayed on Thursday, and a picture of the revised plate was released. WBNS-TV reported on Friday that a state spokesperson stated 35,000 plates had already been printed.

Ohio prints 35,000 wrong license plates

Lindsey Bohrer, assistant director of communications for the Ohio Department of Public Safety said that the 35,000 plates that were printed will be recycled. However, according to Lindsey, it's too early to say whether there will be any additional costs. With a banner reading 'Birthplace of Aviation' draped across the horizon, the new licence plate depicts both rural and urban portions of Ohio. The updated plates will be available on December 29. Charlie Norman, registrar of the Ohio BMV, in order to build up an adequate inventory, said that Production of the plates began in mid-October, according to WBNS-TV.

Ohio officials apologised on Twitter

After the blunter, Ohio officials went on the microblogging site Twitter and stated that they are aware that the plane on the new Ohio licence plate is facing the incorrect way. They apologised for the error and shared updated the image and said that this is the right design, which will be displayed on all new Ohio licence plates.

We are aware that the plane on the new Ohio license plate unveiled this morning was oriented in the wrong direction. We regret this mistake and have fixed the image. This is the correct design that will be reflected on all new plates issued to Ohio drivers. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HAire7kr9M — Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (@Ohio_BMV) October 21, 2021

However, in the comments section of the post, a new debate emerged as some claimed that North Carolina is the birthplace of aviation. One Twitter user wrote, "North Carolina is the birthplace of aviation. So there’s that." Another commented, "The Wright Brothers did most of their work in Ohio, where they lived and had their workshop. NC provided a steady wind."

North Carolina is the birthplace of aviation. So there’s that. — Mary McCulley, RN, MS, CPNP-AC (@MaryEMcCulleyNP) October 21, 2021

I’m pretty sure that both Connecticut and North Carolina have a much stronger claim than Ohio, which incidentally is a place one of the Wright brothers was born. — DC-757 (@PrblyNoteWorthy) October 21, 2021

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), on the other hand, also went on Twitter and asked North Carolinians to leave Ohio alone as they would not know because they were not there.

'It was an easy mistake'

Alex Heckman, a historian at the Wright Brothers National Museum in Dayton, Ohio, where the Wrights did much of their research and development, says it was an easy mistake as the front of the Wright Flyer, which incorporates two elevators for adjusting height, is sometimes mistaken for the tail, according to Oklahoma 4 News.

