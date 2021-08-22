OIC Discusses Ongoing Afghanistan Crisis Amid Taliban Takeover, Urges World To Aid Afghans

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a meeting to discuss the Taliban's insurgence in Afghanistan on Sunday. Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen chaired the meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This remarkable gathering called for supporting the "approach of dialogue in Afghanistan" and maintaining the country's security situation. The organisation also called on the international community to assist the Afghan people.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (#OIC) holds an extraordinary meeting to discuss the situation in #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/WiTQrL4nN4 — OIC (@OIC_OCI) August 22, 2021

Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen called on the ruling regime in Kabul and attested to respect international humanitarian law and the right to life and security. This meeting comes in at a crucial time when petrified citizens of Afghanistan attempt to vacate the Taliban insured country as the evacuation process start to cease.

UNHRC and OIC to conduct another session

The United Nations Human Rights Council will also hold a special session on August 24, collaborating with the OIC to address the 'serious human rights concerns and situations in Afghanistan'. The special session will be convened following an official request submitted on August 17 jointly by OIC, Pakistan and Afghanistan. India has also backed the move along with 89 other States.

Countries in support

Support of one-third of the 47 members of the Council – 16 or more was required to conduct a special session on Afghanistan. Till now, only 20 States Members of the Council has accepted proceedings of the session: Argentina, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Czechia, Denmark, France, Gabon, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Libya, Mauritania, Mexico, Netherlands, Pakistan, Poland, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan. The list of signators remained open up to the holdings of the special session. The UN additionally stated that the list of States mentioned was to be considered as provisional.

