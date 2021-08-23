OIC Expresses Concern Over Afghanistan Crisis; Urges For Safe Evacuation Of Civilians

Expressing serious concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has raised the issue of civilian deaths and escalation of violence in the war torn country. The OIC has called for safe evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan. The 57-member organisation has highlighted the importance of initiating cooperation among all parties during the evacuation process.

OIC on deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, evacuation process

World's largest organisation of Muslim Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday in a meeting held discussions on the situation in Afghanistan. Speaking on the matter, OIC Secretary-General Yousef al-Othaimeen pointed towards escalating humanitarian needs in Afghanistan and emphasised the need to bring peace.

Later, the organisation issued a statement wherein its members urged all the parties to work towards the interest of the people for avoiding violence and also restoring security and peace. Further, it asserted that neither Afghanistan should be turned into a "hub for terrorism" nor its should allow terrorist activities in the country.

"The meeting underscored cooperation in facilitating safe evacuation operations and stressed that civilians wishing to leave Afghanistan must be allowed to do that," the statement added.

The OIC also expressed concern regarding the deterioration of the situation due to an increase in the flow of internally displaced people and refugees. Further, it urged Afghan parties to renounce violence, work together and protect and respect the right to life and security in compliance with “tolerant Islamic principles".

After the meeting, the member states agreed on the need to provide humanitarian assistance in areas that need it most, though no new specific commitments were announced. A high-level delegation from the OIC will be visiting Afghanistan to convey the group’s message of supporting peace and national reconciliation.

Food crisis in Afghanistan

The United Nations' food agency recently stated that an unprecedented food crisis is unfolding in Afghanistan. Mary Ellen McGroarty, director of the World Food Program (WFP), revealed that a major humanitarian crisis is underway as around 14 million people in Afghanistan are facing severe hunger after the Taliban's violent takeover. The agency head also informed that a major share of farm crops and livestock were destroyed during recent years.

McGroarty, said in a video briefing to UN correspondents from Kabul, that the conflicts in the nation are leading to a food crisis. McGroarty said that Afghanistan has faced two severe droughts in three years, and was economically devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which in turn has pushed the country’s situation from bad to worse. She claimed that the country, in its current path, is heading towards a “catastrophe".

(With agency inputs)

(Image Credits: AP)