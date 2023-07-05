Old Video Of OceanGate CEO Claiming Titan Sub Was Damaged By Lightning Surfaces Online

Just days after the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible killed five people onboard, an old video of the OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush emerged in which he talked about how the submersible was damaged by lightning. In an interview with tech firm Teledyne Marine, Rush can be seen narrating a 2018 incident in which the doomed submersible was damaged after getting struck by lightning. He said that the incident took place near Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.

“Fortunately, it was not a direct strike. A direct strike to the carbon fiber probably would have taken us totally out,” he said in a now-deleted interview. The whole interview surfaced online again after the devastating incident took the lives of five people onboard including the CEO. Meanwhile, according to the Insider, the original video was posted in August 2020, The New York Post reported. In the 2020 interview, Rush said that his company replaced the Sub’s faulty parts quickly and smoothly. “Fortunately, we are using commercial off-the-shelf and line-replaceable items. So in a matter of a couple of days, we were able to replace all those components,” Rush explained.

An old Instagram post touches upon the lightning strike

The OceanGate CEO’s narrative about the lightning matched with the 2018 post the deep sea exploration company shared on Instagram. In the post, the company talked about the rescheduling of the Titanic Survey Expedition. The post stated that the lightning has affected over 70% of its internal systems. “Deep sea testing began in late April near Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas. Upon arrival, the sub’s electronics sustained lightning damage that affected over 70% of its internal systems. Combined with uncharacteristically stormy and windy conditions in the Bahamas, the team was unable to complete the first 4000-meter dive at least 45 days prior to the Titanic Survey Expedition,” the Instagram post reads. “While we are disappointed by the need to reschedule the expedition, we are not willing to shortcut the testing process due to a condensed timeline,” the post further quoted Rush. The haunting details of the past raise question of whether the doomed submersible really should have gone under the water in the first place.