Oligarchs & Russian Prez Vladimir Putin Critics Who Were Found Dead In Suspicious Ways

Russian lawmaker and philanthropist Pavel Antov, who was also a critic of Vladimir Putin and the Ukraine war, was found dead "under mysterious circumstances" in a hotel in Odisha, according to police. Two days before his death, his party colleague Vladimir Budanov passed away 'due to heart issues' at the same hotel.

The two were staying at a hotel in the Rayagada district. Sausage multi-millionaire Antov was in India to celebrate his 65th birthday. Antov is not the only one who was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Here are some other oligarchs and critics of President Putin who passed away in suspicious ways.

Ravil Maganov

Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Russia's largest private oil company Lukoil, died on September 1 after falling from a window in a Moscow Hospital under mysterious circumstances. Lukoil board had earlier called for the Ukraine war to end as soon as possible, expressing empathy to victims of "this tragedy".

In a statement, his company said that Maganov "passed away after several illnesses" without giving any further details. However, Russian media later reported that his body was found on the hospital ground.

In May, Alexander Subbotin, manager at Lukoil, was also found dead in a suspicious way in a basement while performing an African shaman ritual.

Vladislav Avayev

In April this year, former Kremlin official and Putin's ally Vladislav Avayev (51) was found dead alongside his pregnant wife Yelena and their daughter in their multi-million dollar Moscow apartment. According to Russian media outlets, the three were found dead with gunshot wounds.

Avayev had earlier served as Vice President of Russia's third-largest bank Gazprombank before he suddenly resigned.

Ivan Pechorin

Russian energy executive Ivan Pechorin was found dead after allegedly falling off his yacht and drowning. He was the Managing Director of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic and had worked directly under Putin.

"On September 12, 2022, it became known about the tragic death of our colleague, Ivan Pechorin, Managing Director for the Aviation Industry of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic," a statement from the company said. Notably, the company's general director also died due to a stroke earlier this year.

Boris Nemtsov

Boris Nemtsov was a popular politician in the 1990s in Russia. He had also served as a deputy prime minister and was also seen as presidential material. However, in 2000, Putin succeeded former president Boris Yeltsin which Nemtsov had publically supported but he later became a critic of Putin over his policies.

He had led massive rallies against the 2011 general elections, citing corruption. He was also detained and arrested multiple times. In 2015, Nemtsov was shot four times, hours after he urged people to join a protest against Russia's military involvement in Ukraine. The details regarding the action against the killers are still uncertain.

Alexander Litvinenko

Alexander Litvinenko, a former spy, died three weeks after drinking tea at a London Hotel. His tea was reportedly laced with polonium-210. He was very critical of Putin had accused him of ordering the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. He had also accused Russia of a series of apartment bombings in 1999.

Former Russian press minister Mikhail Lesin, journalist Anna Politkovskaya, Human rights lawyers Stanislav Markelov, Oligarch Boris Berezovsky and lawyer Sergei Magnitsky among others died violently or under suspicious circumstances.