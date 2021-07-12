Olympics: Tokyo Hotel Apologises & Removes 'Japanese Only' Elevator Signs After Facing Ire

A hotel in Tokyo had put up "Japanese only" and "foreigners only" notice in front of its elevators. In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, the hotel had issued notices ahead of the Olympics, but have removed them after facing criticism, reported Kyodo News citing hotel officials. Akasaka Excel Hotel Tokyu has apologized and removed the notices.

Tokyo hotel faces criticism

Akasaka Excel Hotel Tokyu, the hotel in Japan has apologized and removed signs reading "Japanese only" and "foreigners only" from elevators after facing criticism. The hotel officials told Kyodo News that they had no intention to discriminate against foreigners. The hotel officials added that they had separated the flow of movements of guests related to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games from that of general guests. The hotel officials apologized for causing misunderstanding among the people.

The hotel in Japan faced backlash on social media that it was discriminating against foreigners after posting the notices to split the use of its four elevators into two units for Japanese and another two for foreigners. The hotel officials told Kyodo News that they had put up the signs in response to guidance provided by the organizers of Tokyo 2020. The Tokyo 2020 organizers had told the hotel to ensure the separate movement of guests related to the Games from others staying at the hotel.



In a racist, xenophobic, and clueless move, #Tokyo’s Akasaka Excel Tokyu hotel has established separate elevators for “foreigners” and “Japanese” #COVID19 measures should be based on public health, not race,nationality, or ignorance. #Japan pic.twitter.com/PIGiUrDY3A — Marc Yanofsky (@MarcYanofsky) July 11, 2021

Amid the rising cases, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga put Tokyo under its fourth COVID-19 state of emergency on Monday in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 cases, reported Japan Times. Suga on July 8 made the decision to place Tokyo under the fourth state of emergency for the entire duration of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Tokyo Olympics have been already postponed once last year due to the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus and are now set to take place from July 23.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash