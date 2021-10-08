Om Birla Meets President Of Germany's Bundesrat On Sidelines Of G20 Speakers Summit

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Reiner Haseloff, president of Germany's Bundesrat, on the sidelines of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit on Thursday and discussed a variety of subjects, including increasing parliamentary interaction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat's official Twitter account informed.

Hon’ble @loksabhaspeaker Shri @ombirlakota met HE Mr. Reiner Haseloff, President of Bundesrat, Parliament of Germany on the sidelines of #G20 Speakers Summit (#P20) in Rome. They discussed a wide range of issues including strengthening of Parliamentary exchange @reinerhaseloff pic.twitter.com/WiSTZd9JOs — LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) October 7, 2021

During the G20 Summit in Rome, Birla also met with the president of the Netherlands Senate Jan Anthonie Bruijn. During their discussion, both the members addressed measures to improve parliamentary collaboration among India and the Netherlands.

On the sidelines of #P20 in Rome, held wide-ranging discussions with the President of the @EersteKamer Hon’ble Jan Anthonie Bruijn. India and the Netherlands share historical ties that are based on the shared values of democracy, pluralism and rule of law. pic.twitter.com/KEF9QohSyr — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 7, 2021

Speaker Om Birla informed through his official Twitter account that the Netherlands is considered to be an essential economic and political partner of India. "I am confident that our relationship will continue to remain strong in the future," he tweeted.

The Netherlands is an important economic and political partner for India. Both countries are working together with the spirit of mutual cooperation on various international fora. I am confident that our relationship will continue to remain strong in the future.#G20 — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 7, 2021

On Thursday, October 7, Birla arrived at Italy's Senate, the Palazzo Madama, for the opening session of the G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit. He expressed his desire for meaningful and constructive conversations on world concerns. The Summit was attended by an eight-member Indian legislative delegation, comprising Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Secretaries General of both Houses of Parliament and Om Birla.

Arrived at the #PalazzoMadama, Senate of the Republic of Italy for the Inaugural Session of the 7th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit #P20. Hope to have fruitful and constructive discussions on issues of global importance.@IndiainItaly @IPUparliament @SenatoStampa pic.twitter.com/zu9izsdRlp — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 7, 2021

Om Birla Participates in various discussions during the G20 Speakers Summit

News agency ANI reported, quoting Parliament sources, that the G20 Speakers Summit is scheduled to address a number of problems, comprising the reaction to the social and employment crises created by the COVID -19 outbreak. At the first working session of the Summit, Om Birla participated in the discussion of the “Response to the Social and Employment Crisis caused by the Pandemic”.

Participated in discussions on the theme “Response to the Social and Employment Crisis caused by the Pandemic” at the First Working Session of the #G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (#P20) being held in Rome, Italy.@IPUparliament pic.twitter.com/5mKnup9cDD — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 7, 2021

Further, during the Second Working Session of the G20 Speakers Summit, he addressed the “Rebooting Economic Growth in terms of Social and Environmental Sustainability’’.

Addressed the #G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (#P20), during the Second Working Session on theme “Rebooting Economic Growth in terms of Social and Environmental Sustainability’’.https://t.co/WGpkbROxLF — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 7, 2021

(Image: @Ombirlakota/Twitter)