Om Birla Meets President Of Germany's Bundesrat On Sidelines Of G20 Speakers Summit

Om Birla and president of Germany's Bundesrat, Reiner Haseloff, addressed a variety of subjects, including ways to increase parliamentary interaction

Om Birla

Image: @ombirlakota/Twitter


Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Reiner Haseloff, president of Germany's Bundesrat, on the sidelines of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit on Thursday and discussed a variety of subjects, including increasing parliamentary interaction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat's official Twitter account informed. 

During the G20 Summit in Rome, Birla also met with the president of the Netherlands Senate Jan Anthonie Bruijn. During their discussion, both the members addressed measures to improve parliamentary collaboration among India and the Netherlands.  

Speaker Om Birla informed through his official Twitter account that the Netherlands is considered to be an essential economic and political partner of India. "I am confident that our relationship will continue to remain strong in the future," he tweeted.  

On Thursday, October 7, Birla arrived at Italy's Senate, the Palazzo Madama, for the opening session of the G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit. He expressed his desire for meaningful and constructive conversations on world concerns. The Summit was attended by an eight-member Indian legislative delegation, comprising Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Secretaries General of both Houses of Parliament and Om Birla.  

Om Birla Participates in various discussions during the G20 Speakers Summit

News agency ANI reported, quoting Parliament sources, that the G20 Speakers Summit is scheduled to address a number of problems, comprising the reaction to the social and employment crises created by the COVID -19 outbreak. At the first working session of the Summit, Om Birla participated in the discussion of the “Response to the Social and Employment Crisis caused by the Pandemic”. 

Further, during the Second Working Session of the G20 Speakers Summit, he addressed the “Rebooting Economic Growth in terms of Social and Environmental Sustainability’’.

(Image:  @Ombirlakota/Twitter)

