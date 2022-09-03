Last Updated:

Om Birla Unveils First Swami Vivekananda Statue In Mexico, Calls His Teachings 'timeless'

He said that the statue will be a “source of inspiration for people” particularly the youth to work and bring change that will “take their nation to new prime."

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Om Birla

Image: Twitter@ombirlakota


Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda in Mexico. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Birla revealed that it is the first statue of Swami Vivekananda in Latin America and emphasized that the statue will be a “source of inspiration for people,” particularly the youth of the region, to work and bring change that will “take their country to new prime.” The Lok Sabha speaker underscored that the message and teachings of Swami Vivekananda transcend "geographical barriers" and time.

He tweeted, “Swami ji's message & teachings to the humanity transcend geographical barriers & time. His message is for the entire humanity. Today, by unveiling his bust in Mexico, we are paying our humble Tributes to him." 

Notably, Birla was on an official visit to Mexico from August 31 to September 2. According to the press release by Indian Embassy in Mexico, the delegation led by Om Birla included three members of Parliament, Secretary General of Lok Sabha, and senior officials from the Parliament Secretariat. 

READ | Kovind's journey to President post inspiring achievement of India's democracy: LS Speaker Om Birla

Om Birla inaugurates India-Mexico Friendship Garden

During his visit to Mexico, Om Birla also inaugurated India-Mexico Friendship Garden at Parliament House Complex. He emphasised that the Friendship Garden will play an important part in "promoting mutual cooperation among democratic institutions of the world" and strengthening mutual ties between India and Mexico. He also held a meeting with President of the Chamber of Deputies in Mexico, Santiago Creel. During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual importance and stressed that they looked forward to exchange of ideas and "closer ties" between the Parliaments of India and Mexico. 

READ | Delhi: LS speaker Om Birla inaugurates exhibition on ‘Horrors of Partition’ at Parl House

Birla also unveiled a bust of Dr Pandurang Khankhoje in Chapingo University. He stated that Dr Khankhoje was an Indian revolutionary, scholar, and agricultural scientist and "was among the founding fathers of Ghadar Party." Birla lauded his work for the prosperity of Mexican Agriculture and called him a "true inspiration."

READ | Om Birla calls on outgoing VP Naidu & new VP-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence

Furthermore, he interacted with Indian diaspora in Mexico and emphasized that these people play a "key role in growth and prosperity" of Mexico. During his visit to Mexico, Om Birla paid floral tributes at the Statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Chapultepec Park. 

READ | Students should fix their goals and work hard to achieve them: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

Image: Twitter/@ombirlakota

First Published:
COMMENT