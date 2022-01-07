In its latest warning against new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Omicron appears to produce less severe disease than Delta, but it should not be categorised as "mild". Referring to the recent studies, which suggest that Omicron is less severe than prior COVID-19 strains and less likely to cause significant illness, Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the unprecedented number of individuals infected with Omicron has put pressure on health systems.

During a press conference on Thursday, the WHO chief said, “While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild," BBC reported. According to the WHO, worldwide cases have increased by 71% over the last week, while cases in the United States have surged by 100%. Further, the UN health agency noted that 90% of serious instances across the world were unvaccinated.

Tedros even claimed that the Omicron variant, just like previous coronavirus strains, is increasing people's risk of getting admitted to hospitals and even claiming their lives. "In fact, the tsunami of cases is so huge and quick, that it is overwhelming health systems around the world," citing the WHO chief, BBC reported.

Omicron infecting fully vaccinated people

As per media reports, Omicron has been infecting fully vaccinated people. Vaccines, on the other hand, are still important since they help guard against serious diseases that could send people in the hospital. Talking about the COVID hospitalisation, Tedros stated that Omicron patients have been using "traditional" hospital beds, while Delta was exerting pressure on ICU departments.

WHO Chief Tedros on COVID vaccine distribution

In addition to this, Tedros reiterated his appeal for wider vaccine distribution to assist poorer nations in immunising their populations. According to him, 109 nations would fall short of the WHO's aim of 70% of the world being fully vaccinated by July, based on recent vaccine deployment.

Earlier in the month of December, Tedros had expressed great worry about vaccine disparities, particularly in African countries. During his speech to the International Conference on Public Health in Africa, he emphasised how vaccine injustice has harmed South Africa and other African countries, noting that only 8% of the African population has received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. On December 16, he estimated that 44% of the worldwide people had received both vaccine doses.

(Image: AP/ Pixababy/ Representative Image)