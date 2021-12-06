Omicron: Argentina, Fiji Detect First Cases Of New COVID-19 Variant

Argentina's Health Ministry announced that the country has recorded its first instance of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, as per the reports of the Anadolu Agency. The ministry stated that the novel Coronavirus variant was discovered in a person who arrived from South Africa in Argentina's San Luis province on November 30. The 38-year-old patient had been properly vaccinated, according to health officials.

The patient had a negative RT-PCR test result when he arrived in the country. Despite the fact that the patient had no symptoms, he tested positive for Omicron since he had been in close contact with people infected with the variant in South Africa. Argentina's Health Ministry issued a statement that said that the patient is currently in isolation and has only four people in direct contact with him thus far, according to Anadolu Agency. The Omicron variant had already been discovered on the continent in Brazil and Chile. Till now Argentina has seen more than 52 lakh COVID cases with over 1 lakh 16 thousand deaths.

COVID cases found in Fiji

On the other hand, two instances of Omicron was also found in Fiji. On Monday, the Fijian government confirmed two Omicron variant cases. Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong stated that both fully vaccinated Fijian residents were verified when samples were sent to Australia for testing returned positive, according to ANI. Fong further stated that they returned to Fiji from Nigeria, landing on a Fiji Airways flight from Hong Kong on November 25, the day the Omicron variant's discovery was made public for the world. Both Fijian tourists tested negative for COVID-19 in Fiji and before leaving Nigeria.

Fong also said that the current occurrence of COVID-19's Omicron variant serves as a reminder to Fijians that remaining vigilant is the key to preventing future limitations and lockdowns. According to ANI, Fiji's borders have been accessible to all fully vaccinated tourists from travel partner nations including New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States since December 1.

90.9% of the adult target population has been fully vaccinated in Fiji

In Fiji, 90.9% of the adult target population has been fully vaccinated, with 97.4% receiving one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to ANI. Fiji reported its first verified COVID-19 case on March 19, 2017, and has since documented over 52,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 697 deaths.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/ Shutterstock