Omicron Found In Canadian Wastewater Before It Was Detected In South Africa: Research

The latest research by Dalhousie University in Canada revealed that Omicron was discovered in Nova Scotia wastewater, weeks before the province detected it, and even before this new COVID strain was disclosed by South Africa. On December 13, 2021, the first case of Omicron in Nova Scotia was confirmed, barely weeks after it was initially detected in South Africa on November 24.

"In mid-November, our team discovered Omicron in Nova Scotia wastewater and we will be able to share further information in the future," Professor Graham Gagnon, director of the Dalhousie University's Centre for Water Resource Studies, stated as per the National Post.

Since December 2020, Gagnon's team has been evaluating wastewater from Nova Scotia's four main treatment plants. They have also been testing the wastewater from residences at Dalhousie’s campus, the report stated. According to Professor Mark Servos of the University of Waterloo, this form of testing will become a vital tool in tracking the spread of COVID in the coming months as access to PCR testing across the country becomes extremely limited. He stated that his lab is actively monitoring wastewater in the Ontario regions of Peel, York, and Waterloo.

"As Omicron spreads further, the wastewater will respond by going up or going down, and this will assist advise our policymakers," he added as per the Canadian news outlet.

Researchers monitor how quickly each variant became dominant in wastewater

As per the report, PCR testing is now only accessible for symptomatic high-risk patients and those who work in high-risk conditions in Ontario. This implies that it will be more difficult to determine who has COVID, especially because Omicron is so easily transmitted, stated Professor Servos. He stated that the researchers were able to monitor how quickly each variant became dominant in wastewater in the province.

"Alpha variant took a few months, Delta a month and a half, and the newly detected Omicron took roughly two weeks to take over," he added.

Canada PM hits out at anti-vaxxers

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lashed out at anti-vaxxers, claiming that Canadians are "angry" with them. Addressing a press conference earlier this month, he stated that it's not just about governments and health workers being unhappy that some Canadians still refuse to be vaccinated, it's fellow Canadians as well, as per CTV News. According to the latest federal data, more than 87% of people in the country, aged 12 and above, are completely vaccinated.

