Omicron: Israel Mandates 14-day Quarantine For People Infected With New COVID-19 Variant

In Israel, people infected with the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 will now be quarantined for a longer period of time than those infected with other variants, according to a statement released by Health Ministry on 8 December. A person infected with the Omicron variant will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period, as compared to 10 days for individuals carrying other variants. The modification was made due to concerns that Omicron cases may remain contagious for a longer duration of time than other cases, according to the Health Ministry.

Patients infected with the new variant will be given a certificate of recovery only if they have not displayed any symptoms in the last three days. The Health Ministry provided the most recent information on Omicron on Monday, stating that 21 cases had been diagnosed and more were suspected. According to data issued by the Health Ministry on Wednesday, COVID-19 infections surged in the week following Hanukkah celebrations.

The COVID-19 infection rate, also known as the R number (the average number of persons infected by each COVID-19 carrier) has increased, with each carrier infecting an average of 1.07 people. Moreover, BioNTech and Pfizer said on Wednesday that a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was able to neutralise the novel omicron variant in a laboratory test and that if necessary, an omicron-based vaccine may be delivered in March 2022.

India removes Singapore from the list of 'at-risk' countries

In the meantime, on 9 December, the Indian government revised its list of "at-risk" countries, removing Singapore from the list. According to the most recent update, international passengers arriving in India would no longer be subjected to further COVID-19 testing and quarantine procedures. However, there are 12 countries that remain on the list. The list includes European nations, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, and Israel. Passengers arriving in India from these specific countries are obliged to perform an RT-PCR test and are not allowed to leave the airport or board a connecting flight unless the test results are negative.

