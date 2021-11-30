Omicron Jabs: Here's What Vaccine Makers Are Doing To Combat New COVID-19 Variant

As the new highly mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron has emerged in South Africa with high global spread risk, as per the WHO, the pharmaceutical industry has scrambled to address the variant’s threats and manufacture higher ‘more effective’ doses of booster shots. "From the beginning, we have said that as we seek to defeat the pandemic, it is imperative that we are proactive as the virus evolves," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement that his firm has mobilised hundreds of workers to work on the Omicron jab.

Meanwhile, Pfizer co-manufacturer BioNTech said that it can tweak and launch a new updated version of its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in just about 100 days if the newly detected 'Omicron' variant of coronavirus spreading in southern Africa is capable of evading the jabs’ immunity. Here is the response from the global vaccine manufacturers announcing their strategy to address SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern B.1.1.529.

Sputnik V

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that backs Sputnik V's development by the state-run Gamaleya Center, said in an official press document that Gamaleya Institute believes “both Sputnik V and Sputnik Light will neutralise the latest Omicron variant and has started the necessary studies”. The RDIF stressed that Gamaleya Institute "has already begun developing the new version of Sputnik vaccine adapted to Omicron."

Based on existing protocols of immediately developing vaccine versions for variants of concern, the Gamaleya Center of Russia has already begun developing the new version of the Sputnik vaccine adapted to Omicron. "In an unlikely case such modification is needed, the new Sputnik Omicron version can be ready for mass-scale production in 45 days," the RDIF said in a statement. Several hundred million Sputnik Omicron boosters can be provided to international markets already by February 20, 2022, with over 3 billion doses available in 2022, RDIF informed.

“The Gamaleya Institute believes Sputnik V and Sputnik Light will neutralize Omicron as they have the highest efficacy against other mutations. In the unlikely case a modification is needed, we will provide several hundred million Sputnik Omicron boosters by Feb 20, 2022,” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

AstraZeneca

Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca that has distributed around 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines worldwide said that the company has been examining the impact of the highly mutated Omicron on the vaccines’ protection and on its antibody cocktail. It added that the Pharma company believes that the combination drug would retain efficacy, somewhat. “As with any new emerging variants, we are looking into B.1.1.529 to understand more about it and the impact on the vaccine,” AstraZeneca said in a statement.

“That will enable us to collect real-world data of Vaxzevria against this new virus variant.” The firm stressed that it has developed a vaccine platform in collaboration with Oxford University, as the scientists have expressed concern that the spike protein mutations might lower the jab’s effectiveness.

“We are also testing our long-acting antibody combination AZD7442 against this new variant and are hopeful AZD7442 will retain efficacy since it comprises two potent antibodies with different and complementary activities against the virus,” said AstraZeneca.

Novavax

Novavax stated that it is developing a version of its COVID-19 vaccine effective on the new variant Omicron (B.1.1.529) which will be ready for testing and manufacturing in the coming weeks. Reportedly, Novavax’s subunit vaccine comprises the original version of the coronavirus’ spike protein that triggers the immune response, and the firm has begun developing a spike protein using the information shared about the known genetic sequence of B.1.1.529 by the South African scientists. It may ‘take a few weeks’ for the vaccine to be tested against the new highly mutated Omicron.

Moderna

Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton in a release has claimed that it will roll out a reformulated Spikevax Moderna vaccine for the Omicron coronavirus variant in early 2022. While it still remains unclear what kind of formulations would be required in the existing COVID-19 vaccines, Burton said that the ability of vaccines to protect against the new variant will be derived in the next “couple of weeks”.

“If we have to make a brand new vaccine I think that’s going to be early 2022 before that’s really going to be available in large quantities,” the Moderna chief medical officer added.

Pfizer

Pfizer co-manufacturer BioNTech has asserted that it will tweak and launch a new updated version of its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in just about 100 days that would be effective against the B.1.1.529 Omicron. The pharmaceutical company, in a statement, said that it is already investigating if Pfizer’s current vaccines will be effective in combating the severe symptoms of the Omicron strain which has more than 32 mutations on protein spike, making the variant more virulent. In the event that vaccine-escape variant emerges, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to be able to develop and produce a tailor-made vaccine against that variant in approximately 100 days, subject to regulatory approval," the firm said in a statement.

Inovio

In a statement, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has stated that it is evaluating whether its vaccine, INO-4800, is effective against the new variant, and the testing will take around two weeks. The pharmaceutical company is also working to design a new vaccine that will specifically target the B.1.1.529 strain of SARS-CoV-2. "Best case scenario, INO-4800 will be completely resilient against Omicron, but if that's not the case then we will have a newly designed vaccine ready to go if need be," said Kate Broderick, senior vice president of Inovio's R&D division.