Omicron: Japan Rolls Out COVID Booster Shots Program Amid Growing Concern Of New Variant

Japan began giving COVID booster shots to healthcare workers on Wednesday, amid growing concerns about the new COVID-19 variant of the virus that has already been discovered in the country, according to AP. The initial vaccination campaign in Japan began in mid-February, and some medical workers who received vaccinations more than nine months ago are now eager to get additional protection ahead of a possible next wave of infections, especially after the new Omicron variant, which was first discovered in South Africa last week and was discovered in Japan on Tuesday.

Japan's vaccination programme started slowly but picked up in late May, with about 77% of the population now fully vaccinated — one of the main reasons for the country's steady slowing rate of COVID-19 cases since September, according to experts. Booster shots for the elderly, who received their initial immunisations beginning in April, are scheduled to begin in January. The booster vaccination campaign began as a result of widespread concern about the new variant. The first case of Omicron was discovered in a Namibian diplomat who had recently arrived in Japan on Tuesday. Much about the new variant is unknown, including whether it is more contagious, as some health officials believe, whether it causes people to become more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

Booster shots given to nurses and doctors

COVID booster shots were given to a group of nurses and doctors at Tokyo Medical Center, AP reported. Hospital chief, Kazuhiro Araki told AP, “It's an important first step for our patients and their families to be treated with a sense of safety." Booster shots are important, Araki added, even though vaccine efficacy against the new variant is still being investigated. Vaccines are still effective against other strains of the virus, including delta, which put a strain on Japan's health care systems this summer. In theory, those who had their second shot eight months ago are eligible for a third shot to prevent infection breakouts. If infections resurface, eligibility may be reduced to six months, according to officials.

As an emergency measure against the new variant, Japan has banned all foreign visitors as of Tuesday. The ban is expected to last until the end of the year. Japanese nationals arriving in the country will be quarantined for up to 14 days, according to the government. According to the early evidence, the global risk from the Omicron variant is "very high," and it could lead to surges with severe consequences, according to the World Health Organisation.

