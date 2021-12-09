Omicron Milder Than Delta Variant Of COVID But Complacency Now Will Cost Lives, Warns WHO

Omicron variant B.1.1.529, now reported in at least 57 countries, is easily transmissible leading to a risk of contraction among the previously infected as well as the fully jabbed members, but the disease may still be ‘milder than what the Delta,’ WHO stated at a presser, Wednesday. In his opening remarks, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom, although cautioned that exactly what the impact of the COVID-19 from the newly found strain of the coronavirus lineage will be “is still difficult to know” as the transmission, globally, is in the early stages.

Tedros outlined the virulence of the Omicron variant of concern, as he said “we expect that number [cases] to continue growing.” He then stressed that certain notable features of Omicron, including its clusters of mutations, and fast-paced global spread suggests it could have a major implication on the course of the pandemic. The global health body’s chief pointed out that the exact rate of a spike in relative infections compared with the other dominant variants in circulation-such as the Delta-makes Omicron’s spread difficult to quantify.

Any complacency now will cost lives: WHO chief

In South Africa, said WHO’s Tedros, the number of Omicron cases is increasing quickly. “However, Omicron was detected when transmission of Delta was very low, so it had little competition,” furthermore he added, pushing countries to step up their surveillance, testing and sequencing efforts. Tedros warned about the increased risks of re-infection with Omicron, quickly adding that more data and research were needed to draw firmer conclusions. Some evidence, he said, proves that B.1.1.529 Omicron causes milder disease than Delta. “But again, it’s still too early to be definitive,” said WHO chief, warning, “any complacency now will cost lives.”

WHO's Joint Advisory Group on COVID-19 Therapeutics Prioritization has been conducting analysis on Omicron's disease impact on hospitalized patients. The R&D Blueprint for Epidemics has been convening researchers to identify knowledge gaps, and the studies needed urgently to answer the most pressing questions about this worryingly mutated new strain, spreading worldwide. Health body's Technical Advisory Group for COVID-19 Vaccine Composition, meanwhile, is studying the level of protection from the vaccines, also determining whether changes to COVID-19 jabs are needed.