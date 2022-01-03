Omicron: Over 4,000 Flights Cancelled Worldwide, 18,000 Delayed Since New Year's Day

More than 4,000 flights have been cancelled across the world on Sunday, according to FlightAware. More than half of the flights have been cancelled in the United States due to new COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant which is causing staff shortage at the airline, reported Forbes. According to FlightAware, 2694 flights were cancelled on Sunday comprising inbounds, departing from and within the United States.

Furthermore, more than 18,000 flights have been delayed on Sunday and more than half of them were delayed within, into or out of the United States. SkyWest Airlines cancelled 510 flights on Sunday and had 638 delayed flights. China Eastern Airlines had 467 cancelled flights and 80 delayed flights. 428 flights of Southwest were cancelled and 1894 flights were delayed on Sunday, as per FlightAware.

Chicago O’Hare Airport most affected due to flight cancellations

\The airport which was most affected by flight cancellations was Chicago O’Hare, where 293 flights that had the airport as origin were cancelled and 262 flights that had the Chicago O’Hare airport as the destination. Furthermore, 342 flights were delayed which had the Chicago O’Hare Airport as the origin and 291 Flights were delayed which had the airport as the destination. The flights at Chicago O’Hare Airport had been affected as Cook County which surrounds the airport is witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and a snowstorm, as per the Forbes report. The flights are not operating on schedule due to snowstorms, freezing temperatures and severe weather in the United States.

Flight cancellations on Saturday

On Saturday, 1 January, there were 2616 flight cancellations in the United States due to staff shortage caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and poor weather conditions, as per the Forbes report. Southwest cancelled 472 flights on Saturday and Chicago was the most affected due to the flight cancellations. Midway International and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago had over 1,000 flight cancellations.

COVID-19 situation in the US

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), as on 31 December, 53,795,407 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country. The total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 is 820,355. According to US CDC, 205.8 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 68.8 million people have received booster dose in the United States.

COVID-19 situation in World

According to Worldometer statistics, as on 3 January, 290,644,637 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the world. The number of fatalities reported due to COVID-19 in the world is 5,460,565 and 254,586,234 people have recovered from the virus.

