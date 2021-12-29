Omicron Risk Remains ‘very High’, Says WHO As COVID-19 Cases Spike Worldwide

As the world is witnessing a huge surge in cases from the new COVID-19 strain Omicron, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated on Wednesday that the total risk associated with the concerned variation remains "very high". According to WHO's weekly epidemiological update, the worldwide number of new COVID-19 infections has increased by 11% during the period of December 20 to 26 from the previous week.

Referring to the COVID-19 cases spike in the United States and the United Kingdom, WHO update revealed, “Consistent evidence shows that the Omicron has a growth advantage over the Delta with a doubling time of 2-3 days and rapid increases in the incidence of cases are seen in a number of countries, including those where the variant has become the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant," ANI reported. Meanwhile, South Africa, where the newest variant was discovered, has seen a decrease in the number of cases, the update added.

More data is required to understand the clinical markers of Omicron's intensity

According to the WHO, the rapid expansion is likely due to a combination of immune evasion as well as the Omicron strain's intrinsic enhanced transmissibility. In addition to this, the WHO weekly update said that initial data from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Denmark suggests that the Omicron strain has a lower risk of hospitalisation than the Delta variant. Further, the update added that more data is required to understand the clinical markers of intensity, such as oxygen use, ventilators, and death, as well as how severity may be influenced by vaccination. The Omicron form, according to South African health officials as well as health specialists from other nations, is much more communicable yet generates mild instances.

In addition to this, on Tuesday, WHO has even warned that Omicron might overburden healthcare systems. Even while preliminary data showed that Omicron might render milder illnesses, Catherine Smallwood, WHO Europe COVID incident manager, told The Guardian that it would still lead to a substantial number of hospitalisations. It is worth noting that the alert came on the time when there has been a 53% increase in hospital admissions in London on Tuesday. She further added that hospitalizations can be seen particularly among unvaccinated groups.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)