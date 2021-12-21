Omicron Scare: Countries Announce COVID Curbs Ahead Of Christmas & New Year

The cases of COVID-19 continue to witness a rise driven by the Omicron variant across the world. As the new strain continues to gain momentum, several countries have announced restrictions and ahead of Christmas and New Year Celebrations. The nations have imposed restrictions in order to control the spread of COVID-19 spurred by the Omicron variant. According to the World Health Organization, the Omicron variant has been detected in 89 countries. The UK has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases with 91,743 coronavirus cases reported on 20 December.

European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen raised concerns over the situation in Europe. She said Christmas might be again "overshadowed" in the European region due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In her speech in the European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen said, "I can imagine how many of you are saddened, like me, to know that this Christmas is once again being overshadowed by the pandemic.”

Here are a few of the countries that have announced restrictions ahead of Christmas and New Year Celebrations:

France

French authorities have urged people to get vaccinated as the cases continue to rise and in order to avoid another lockdown. The French government has announced a ban on public concerts, fireworks displays at the New Year’s celebrations in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to AP. The government has urged people to avoid large gatherings and limit the number of family members congregating on Christmas.

French authorities have restricted traveling to their country from countries that are outside the European Union, including the United Kingdom. For people traveling from Britain to France, a negative COVID-19 test less than 24 hours old and a 48-hour quarantine upon arrival is mandatory.

Netherlands

The Netherlands government extended the country's lockdown until January 14, according to AP. The authorities ordered the closure of all non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands until January 14. Schools and universities in the country have been closed until January 9.

Ireland

The new restrictions in Ireland ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations have been announced by Taoiseach Micheal Martin. The new restrictions imposed by the government will remain in effect until 30 January. According to new rules, restaurants and bars, except takeaways or delivery services need to close at 8 pm.

No indoor activity will be allowed in the country after 8 pm and Indoor activities that will take place throughout the day should have attendance limited to 50% of venue capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is lower. The government announced that attendance at all outdoor events should be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 5,000 people, whichever is lower. Wedding receptions after 8 pm have been allowed in the country with a gathering of 100 guests. All people arriving in the country need to take antigen or PCR according to their vaccination or recovery status.

Denmark

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Denmark’s Prime minister Mette Frederiksen on 17 December announced the closure of theatres, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums, and art galleries across the country to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to AP. The stores are smaller than 2,000 square meters and restaurants need to limit their number of customers. Restaurants must serve their last meals at 10 pm. The government urged people to limit their social contacts over the Christmas holidays and also called on the private companies to allow the employees to work from home where possible. The people in the country need to wear face masks on public transportation and in shops.

Switzerland

The Switzerland government on Friday, 17 December, announced that people need to show proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 in order to access restaurants, according to AP. In addition, people need to show proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 to attend cultural or sports events and all other indoor events. The government announced that most of the people will be required to work from home and those who go to workplace need to wear masks when in presence of more than one person in a room. According to new rules, private gatherings have been limited to 10 people if anyone among them aged 16 or more has not been vaccinated or has not recovered from the virus.

(Inputs from AP)