Omicron Scare: Israeli Health Chiefs Claim Those Vaccinated In Last 6 Months Are Protected

On Tuesday, November 30, Israeli health officials claim that people who have got a booster Pfizer COVID vaccine or who got their second jab within the last six months will still be "highly protected" against the newly detected Omicron variant. Based on "early indications," Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz also stated that there is room for optimism that existing vaccines might protect against serious sickness from the super-strain. According to an Israeli news channel, the Pfizer vaccine was 90% effective in preventing symptomatic Omicron infection. The super mutant is just 30% more contagious than the dominant Delta form, which is far lower than previously anticipated, reported Daily Mail citing Channel 12.

The news comes after two more Omicron variant cases were detected in Israel, taking the total number of cases to four. Meanwhile, in an attempt to stop the spread of the new strain, the Israeli government has closed its borders to international travellers. Horowitz also hoped that more precise information regarding the vaccine's efficacy against Omicron will be obtained in the coming days. Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the Health Ministry claimed the data provided by Channel 12 was not yet in their possession, reported Daily Mail. However, the comments come after the co-founder of BioNTech, which developed the Pfizer jab, expressed confidence in its ability to withstand Omicron.

The Israeli health minister also asserted that the country would not implement as s result of the new variant. "We will not shut down the country and will strive to keep everything as normal as possible. At this time, there are no plans to impose limits on life in Israel, and we will do everything we can to guarantee that this does not change," he was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet led-government on November 27 directed the country's intelligence services to conduct rigorous testing and tracing among those who had recently arrived from South Africa and some of its neighbouring countries.

The Omicron variant has been categorised as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization. The strain has also alarmed scientists and the health community because of its complicated genetic sequence. Meanwhile, scientists across the world are conducting lab testing to determine how dangerous the Omicron variant is.

Image: Twitter/@ NitzanHorowitz/AP