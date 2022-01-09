Omicron Scare: N95 Masks More Efficient Against COVID Than Cloth Ones, Here's Why

COVID cases around the world are on a rapid increase owing to the new variant of the virus, Omicron, and health professionals are advising people to improve their masking measures in order to protect themselves from the virus. Medical professionals say that masks are critical in preventing the transmission of all COVID-19 variants, and the N95 respirator, which has been authorised by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), is still the most effective mask available.

New data suggests that the highly transmissible Omicron variant may contain tiny particles that can bypass cloth mask protection, according to Spectrum News. Preliminary research from Northeastern University stated that COVID-19 particle leakage varies based on a variety of parameters, including style, fit and material utilised. However, the effect is far more evident in non-surgical masks.

Medical professionals are urging CDC to recommend people use N95

The research also says that the fabric masks have widely diverse results, ranging from less than 30% to approximately 90% particle removal efficiency. N95 on the other hand was found that if poorly worn the removal efficiency drops to 90% from roughly 99% for well-worn N95 masks, according to Spectrum News. Duke University study which was published in September 2020, says that correctly fitted N95 masks that cover the full face are the most effective at preventing particle transfer.

University of Arizona recommendations released on Wednesday suggests that cloth masks no longer meet the facial covering criterion. The recommendations also say that to better fit and boost protection, people may combine a cotton mask on the top layer and a surgical mask on the bottom layer, according to Spectrum News. While much of the evidence is still preliminary, an increasing number of medical professionals are urging the CDC to recommend people using N95 and KN95 masks.

Everyone over the age of two should wear a mask

Currently, the CDC recommends that everyone over the age of two wear a mask in indoor public settings, especially those who are unvaccinated or not completely vaccinated, people with compromised immune systems, and those who live in areas where transmission is high. According to Spectrum News, currently, they do not suggest one form of mask over another, claiming that both cloth and disposable masks efficiently reduce COVID-19 transmission when worn appropriately. They, however, suggest that 'surgical' N95 respirators should be a top priority for healthcare workers.

Image: Pixabay