Omicron Scare: Over 6,000 Flights Cancelled Globally Over Christmas Weekend

The new variant of the COVID, Omicron continues to disrupt the travel industry as a tracking website, FlightAware estimates that around 6,000 flights were cancelled and thousands more were delayed around the world during the Christmas weekend. At this time of the year, people usually make their travel plans but due to the arrival of the Omicron variant, most of the flights have been cancelled.

According to FlightAware, on Saturday approximately 2,800 flights were cancelled around the world, among them more than 970 were either coming to the US or scheduled to depart from the US. On Friday however, there were over 2,400 cancellations and 11,000 delays, with Sunday cancellations already exceeding 1,100.

United cancels 200 flights on Friday and roughly 250 on Saturday

The decision to cancel the flights comes after the pilots, flight attendants, and other employees claimed to caught the virus and been quarantined. This led various aviation companies like Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, and many other airlines to cancel flights. United Airlines have cancelled over 200 flights on Friday and roughly 250 on Saturday.

United Airlines stated in a statement that this week's nationwide rise in Omicron cases has a direct impact on their flight crews and the employees who run the operation, and that's why they have decided to cancel some flights and are alerting impacted customers ahead of their arrival at the airport. Delta Airlines also cancelled 310 flights on Saturday and was already cancelling several more on Sunday. On Friday, Delta stated that they apologise to their customers for the disruption to their Christmas travel plans and that Delta employees are working diligently to transport them to their destination as fast and safely as possible on the next available flight, according to ABC News.

China Eastern cancels almost 1,000 flights

Chinese carriers accounted for the greatest number of cancellations, with China Eastern cancelling almost 1,000 flights, which is more than 20% of its flight schedule on Friday and Saturday and Air China cancelled approximately 20% of its scheduled departures during the same period, according to Al Jazeera. The health officials have warned that the cases of the Omicron variant will be at their peak during the first few months of 2022, prompting, the governments of different countries to take serious action.

