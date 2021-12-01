Omicron Scare: Passengers From These Countries Are Banned From Entering Canada; Check List

The Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was identified as a ‘variant of concern’ by World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday, November 26. Since then, countries across the world have scrambled to deter the spread of the infectious disease. On Wednesday, Canada expanded its travel ban to include three more African countries namely- Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi. The suspension of incoming flights from high-risk countries has been in effect since December 1.

“New variant of concern of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, Omicron, has been detected in several countries. The Government of Canada is advising Canadians to exercise extra caution. Be sure to check for information on the presence of this new variant at your destination, which could impact your ability to return to Canada,” an official statement read.

What counties have been banned?

Botswana

Egypt

Eswatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

South Africa

Zimbabwe

According to the government, "Canadian citizens, permanent residents and people with status under the Indian Act, regardless of their vaccination status or having had a previous history of testing positive for COVID-19, who have been in any of these 10 countries in the previous 14 days, will be subject to enhanced pre-entry and arrival testing, screening, and quarantine measures.'' Meanwhile, all unvaccinated travellers entering Canada will be tested on arrival and will be required to undergo quarantine for two weeks. Read complete travel guidelines here.

Due to the new #COVID19 Omicron variant, some foreign governments are tightening their entry and exit restrictions and requirements.



For more information, check the travel advice for your destination at https://t.co/7ykKwqDywq pic.twitter.com/wv7hEgU66E — Travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) November 29, 2021

"The Government of Canada is working collaboratively with its provincial and territorial counterparts. While the impact of all variants continues to be monitored in Canada, vaccination in combination with public health and individual measures, is working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants," the administration asserted in a statement.

Has Canada reported any Omicron case?

Canada on Sunday, November 28 confirmed two cases of the new highly mutated Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in the federal capital Ottawa, the first to be found in North America, an official statement from the Ontario government’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Christine Elliott and Dr Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health confirmed.

“Today, the province of Ontario has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Ottawa, both of which were reported in individuals with recent travel from Nigeria. Ottawa Public Health is conducting case and contact management and the patients are in isolation,” the government officials stressed.

Image: AP