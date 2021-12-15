Omicron Spreading At Unprecedented Rate, Not Seen With Any Other COVID Variants, Warns WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned the world to be cautious as the new COVID-19 variant has reached more than 77 countries. According to WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the highly-infectious virus has reached even more areas, even if it hasn't been detected yet. While addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, Dr Tedros has warned that the Omicron variant would travel to other far-flung areas in the next few weeks. "77 countries have now reported cases of Omicron, and the reality is that Omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn't been detected yet. Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant," the WHO said in a tweet.

Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant. I need to be very clear: vaccines alone will not get any country out of this crisis.

It’s not vaccines instead of masks, distancing, ventilation or hand hygiene.

Adhere to basic COVID protocols, urges WHO

The WHO chief further criticised the "popular opinion" that says "the virus is not lethal". According to Tedros, it needs scientists a few more weeks to figure out the factual data on the new COVID variant and highlight the current situation where the virus is spreading at a very fast pace. "We're concerned that people are dismissing Omicron as mild. Surely, we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril. Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems" said Tedros Ghebreyesus in a statement. Further, the UN Health agency appealed to the people to adhere to basic COVID protocols and added the vaccine could not weed out the crisis completely.

"It's not vaccines instead of masks. It's not vaccines instead of distancing. It's not vaccines instead of ventilation or hand hygiene. Do it all. Do it consistently. Do it well," noted the top health official.

Speaking about the booster jabs, Tedros said that the health agency was not against it but added that scientists are still digging out the evidence for the effectiveness of boosters against the Omicron variant. He maintained that the organisation is not against the inoculation of the booster jabs but against the inequality created by it. The WHO official reiterated, "No one is safe unless everyone is safe." He highlighted the waning effect of the vaccine on some people. He, however, said the vaccine helps the COVID affected people to not face serious conditions.

