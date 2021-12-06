Omicron: Thailand Detects First Case Of New COVID-19 Variant

Thailand detected its first case of the novel COVID-19 variant, Omicron on December 6. The COVID variant was discovered in a 35-year-old Thai businessman who had come in Thailand from Spain, according to senior Public Health Ministry officials on Monday, Bangkok Post reported. Opas Karnkawinpong, director of the Department of Disease Control, stated that the businessman was a US citizen who had lived in Spain for a year before arriving in Thailand.

Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, stated that the COVID variant was discovered during an RT-PCR test performed when the returnee arrived in Thailand. He was on Emirates Flight EK372 from Dubai to Suvarnabhumi Airport and interestingly had no symptoms. Dr Opas further stated that he landed in Thailand on November 29, but a chart shown by the ministry during his press conference showed that he arrived on November 30, the media agency reported.

17 hotel & 2 airport employees came in contact with patient

According to the government, the patient had contact with two airport employees and 17 hotel employees. Dr Opas stated that the man had RT-PCR testing in Spain on November 28 before departing for Thailand via the United Arab Emirates. He also had one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Bangkok Post. Following the man's positive RT-PCR result, a more comprehensive test was performed on Friday at the Department of Medical Sciences. Reportedly, he is being treated in a hospital. Dr Supakit advised the authorities not to replace RT-PCR testing with quick antigen testing, predicting that more Omicron cases will be discovered.

Thailand's Public Health Ministry fell short of its own goal of distributing 100 million COVID-19 vaccination doses. According to a Nation Thailand report, the ministry hoped to accomplish the milestone on December 5 but admitted that it fell short. The Thai government has already stated that it will be severe on anyone who refuses to get vaccinated, potentially imposing limits on their access to public venues.

(With inputs from agencies)

IMAGE: PTI/Fusion Medical Examination/Unsplash