Given the interconnected society we live in, the detection of the Omicron variant in India is 'not unexpected,' according to Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of WHO's South-East Asia Region. ANI quoted Dr. Singh as saying, "The confirmation of #Omicron Variant of Concern today by India, the first two cases in WHO South-East Asia Region, was not unexpected in view of the interconnected world that we live in: Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia."

The confirmation of #Omicron Variant of Concern today by India, the first two cases in WHO South-East Asia Region, was not unexpected in view of the interconnected world that we live in: Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/xgslNKYIWS — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

She further said, "this emphasizes the need for all countries to step up surveillance, be on alert & rapidly detect any importation & take measures to curtail further spread of the virus. Response measures for all variants, including Omicron, is the same as that for SARs CoV2."

This emphasizes the need for all countries to step up surveillance, be on alert & rapidly detect any importation & take measures to curtail further spread of the virus. Response measures for all variants, incl Omicron, is the same as that for SARs CoV2: Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

According to the regional WHO director, a vast number of mutations exist in the Omicron variant, some of which are problematic and researchers from all across the world are working to better understand Omicron's transmissibility, severity, and immune escape capabilities. She concluded by saying that WHO applauds countries that were able to detect and report instances of the new Variant of Concern rapidly.

WHO commends countries which have been able to quickly detect and report cases of the new Variant of Concern: Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia#Omicron — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

Omicron in India

Lav Agarwal, the health secretary, acknowledged the first cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron in India and stated that the cases included two individuals from southern Karnataka state who had travelled from abroad. According to Health Secretary, all of the two men's contacts have been tracked down and tested for the infection. In reaction to the omicron variant, India has already designated several nations as "at risk," and tourists from those countries are being tested once they arrive in India. Moreover, Balram Bhargava, the head of India's premier medical research institution, the Indian Council of Medical Research, encouraged people not to worry and to get vaccinated.

India is randomly testing 2% of all other international tourists. To find the variant, genome sequencing is also being performed. Since Wednesday, approximately 8,000 passengers have been examined in India. In addition, as a measure of precaution, certain states have also imposed tight restrictions on international visitors, including mandatory COVID-19 testing for visitors from South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong.

(Image: PTI)