Omicron Variant: From Severity To Vaccine Effectiveness, 10 Things WHO Has Revealed So Far

With the detection of the new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, called Omicron, the World Health Organisation (WHO) was quick to announce that the strain could be a matter of grave concern. Since the detection of the new COVID variant in South Africa in the last week of November, the global health agency has been regularly updating information related to the infection.

However, even after the regular updates from the global health agencies, the situation is not clear whether the new variant is more lethal than earlier variants or whether the vaccine is effective in the Omicron variant or not?

Here are ten things that the world health agency has revealed about the Omicron variant so far:

1) Transmissibility: According to WHO, the number of Omicron cases is increasing quickly in South Africa and several other parts of the world. As of now, at least 53 countries have reported cases of the new variant in their countries. Citing the first four days of data, it said before the detection of the Omicron in Botswana, the cases in South Africa were around 200 to 210. however, it went abruptly to 200% within four days.

2) Severity: As of now, the WHO said that the new variant does not turn deadly like the earlier variant, especially the Delta variant. However, it noted that the emerging data from South Africa suggest an increased risk of re-infection with Omicron, but more data are needed to draw final conclusions. The scientists said they need at least three to four more weeks to figure out the exact data on severity.

3) Hospitalisation: Though the WHO noted that the new variant has more transmissibility, the cases are milder compared to the other variants as few of those affected are likely to get hospitalised.

4) Effectiveness of vaccines: The scientists noted that the current vaccines remain critical in diminishing severe disease and mortality, including against the dominant circulating variant, Delta. However, it pointed to several cases of vaccinated people being affected and down with severe symptoms.

5) Drop-in anti-bodies: There's a 41-fold drop in the ability of the antibodies to neutralize the Omicron variant compared with the original SARS-CoV-2, according to a preliminary study done by the South African scientists released on Tuesday.

6) Testing: The widely used RT-PCR tests continue to detect infection, including infection with Omicron, like other variants as well. Studies are ongoing to determine whether there is any impact on other types of tests, including rapid antigen detection tests, noted WHO.

7) Deaths: Despite infecting people of at least 53 countries, there were no cases of deaths emerged till now. In India, a patient in Maharastra was even discharged from the hospital after he recovered completely.

8) Booster jabs: The health agency noted some of the vaccines especially Pfizer needs a booster jab to neutralise the new COVID variant.

9) International isolation: As the world has started isolating South Africa after the emergence of the new COVID variant Omicron, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed his disappointment over the same. Ghebreyesus called the blocking of direct flights from South Africa "disappointing."

10) Need to practice precautions: As there are chances of reinfections and high transmissibility, the WHO suggests that people maintain the same hygiene. Washing of hands, social distancing and using face masks are compulsory for the Omicron variant too.

