Omicron Variant: Major Corporations Issue Latest Guidelines For Employees; Check Here

Amid growing concern over the spread of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, a number of major corporations have placed the latest guidelines for their employees. The recently detected COVID-19 variant has dented the employees' back-to-office plans. Some major companies like Google, Apple, Meta, Ford Motor, Jefferies have postponed their return-to-office plan as of now. These companies are trying to figure out how the new COVID-19 strain will affect their operations and earnings, and many are taking a wait-and-see approach while they assess the virus's spread and possible harm, according to a report by Business Today.

Alphabet Inc (Google)

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, has postponed its return-to-work plan in January amid growing concerns over the spread of the new variant and some opposition to company-mandated vaccines. Earlier in the month of August, Google had declared that, from January 10, all employees would be required to come to work three days a week, thereby ending the company's voluntary work-from-home policy. However, on December 2, the company informed its employees that the deadline would be rescheduled. Meanwhile, hundreds of employees have opposed the company's vaccination requirement for those working on government contracts in the United States, according to a report by CNBC.

Meta

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced that it will reopen its offices in the United States on January 31, with employees having the option to postpone their return by three to five months. Its new "office deferral programme" will provide staff with more options when it comes to returning to their offices. The company will also keep the earlier plans, which allow staff who can work remotely to request full-time remote work. It has also mandated its US employees to get two doses of the vaccine.

Apple

Apple Inc., American multinational technology company, has asked its employees to return to the office in February rather than January. As part of the company's hybrid work approach, Apple has pushed out its return to office date from January 22 to February 1. In an email, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the company would implement a phased return to work policy, with employees required to report to the office only twice a week, according to Bussiness Today.

Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, an investment bank and financial services firm, has instructed its employees to continue working from home amid growing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant. In addition, the company has cancelled client parties and nearly all travel plans. Jefferies currently employs 4,500 people and has branches in Asia and Europe. The bank has restored its mask requirement, stating that all employees must get vaccine booster doses by January 31. According to CEO Richard Handler, more than 95% of the company's employees have been fully vaccinated, and visitors to the office are required to be fully vaccinated as well, Business Today reported.

Ford Motor

Ford Motor, the American carmaker, announced earlier this week that its return-to-work hybrid programme will be delayed until March 2022. Ford's hybrid return-to-work programme combines on-site and remote work. The American manufacturer announced that it will start a pilot phase for a small group of employees in February and March next year.

