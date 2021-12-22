Omicron: WHO Warns Nations To Brace For Significant COVID Surge As 'another Storm Coming'

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged the governments worldwide to prepare for a "significant surge'" of the coronavirus cases fuelled by the highly mutated strain Omicron. WHO’s top EU official expressed concerns as he warned about a massive wave of the COVID-19 about to hit across the continent. The Omicron variant of concern has now become dominant in several countries of the world including the US, and the UK as of Tuesday, Dec. 21. “We can see another storm coming,” WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge said at a press conference in Vienna. "Within weeks, Omicron will dominate in more countries of the region, pushing already stretched health systems further to the brink,” he warned.

Omicron has turned into a dominant variant in at least 38 of the WHO European region's 53 members, including the United Kingdom, Denmark, and Portugal, Kluge said. Just last week, 27,000 COVID-19 related fatalities were registered in the region, and an additional 2.6 million cases were reported, he stressed. This figure, the WHO’s top EU official noted, is about 40% higher than what was witnessed during the same period in 2020.

Transmission rates 'previously unseen,' illness in people aged 20 & 30

“The sheer volume of new COVID-19 infections could lead to more hospitalisations and widespread disruption to health systems and other critical services,” the WHO official warned. 89% of those with confirmed Omicron infections in Europe, according to Kluge, were reporting similar symptoms common with other coronavirus variants. This includes cough, sore throat and fever, he informed.

However, the former expressed worry that the variant of concern Omicron was infecting the young people in their 20s and 30s in the region. Stressing on the virulence of this new strain, the WHO official stated that Omicron appears to be far more infectious than previous variants, including Delta. The high transmission rates were “previously unseen,” he said, adding that in the countries where the strain is dominant, it is doubling every 1.5 to 3 days.

The WHO had earlier yesterday insisted at a briefing to cancel the holiday plans that require travel in order to safeguard public health and stop the spread of the B.1.1.529 strain of the coronavirus, which has spread around 89 nations. The Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that the "consistent evidence" and investigation have found that the 'highly mutated’ COVID-19 variant Omicron is overtaking Delta globally, and the disease continues to be responsible for about 50,000 fatalities globally every week.

Tedros then asked the citizens to put on hold their immediate travel plans over the festive season, and cancel the events lined up for the festive season and the upcoming new year as he stressed: "An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled. It’s better to cancel now and celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later.”