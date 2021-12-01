Last Updated:

Omicron: WHO Warns This ‘vulnerable’ Group To Put Off Travel Plans; Issues New Advisory

Omicron variant will be detected “in an increasing number of countries”, says WHO as world steps up the surveillance and sequencing activities against Omicron.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
WHO

IMAGE: AP


World Health Organization [WHO] on Tuesday advised the vulnerable people, non-vaccinated and high-risk groups such as the elderly over the age of 60 and those with comorbidities to postpone plans to travel abroad. In a new ‘travel warning’ and advisory for international traffic in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant B.1.1.529, the WHO asserted that it is expected that the Omicron variant will be detected “in an increasing number of countries” as the world steps up the surveillance and sequencing activities.

“Persons who have not been fully vaccinated or do not have proof of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection and are at increased risk of developing severe disease and dying, including people 60 years of age or older or those with comorbidities that present an increased risk of severe COVID-19 (e.g. heart disease, cancer and diabetes) should be advised to postpone travel to areas with community transmission,” the WHO has said.

As the WHO conducts more research on B.1.1.529 with the help of the Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution, referred to as TAG-VE to know more about Omicron’s impact on transmissibility, virulence, diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, the vulnerable population has been advised to suspend travel immediately until more information about the B.1.1.529 is known. The WHO's travel advisory was issued on Nov. 30 after an increasing number of countries introduced rampant temporary travel measures, including prohibiting the arrival of international travellers from Southern African countries and from countries where the new Omicron variant is detected. Instead, the WHO now recommends that the vulnerable people must stall their travel plans.  

READ | Omicron fear: Maharashtra mandates 7-day quarantine for passengers from 'at-risk' nations

WHO against 'proof of vaccination' as sole pathway at airport, or blanket travel ban

The global health body WHO insists that "blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods. In addition, they can adversely impact global health efforts during a pandemic by disincentivising countries to report and share epidemiological and sequencing data." 

As the nations apply an evidence-informed and risk-based approach to tackle the highly mutated strain of the coronavirus yet, the WHO in its Tuesday’s travel advisory asked to adhere to the travel measures in accordance with the IHR, and those issued by the WHO Director-General in July 2021 and 26 October 2021 after the 9th Emergency Committee for COVID-19.

In accordance with the IHR measures, that recommends masking, testing, isolation and quarantine, as well as 40% vaccination, the countries are required not to put the financial burden on international travellers and must not require proof of vaccination for international travel as the only pathway as owing to the global access and inequitable distribution. Under Article 40 of WHO’s IHR, countries must not ban but carefully lift or modify measures with respect to international travel using testing and quarantine requirements. 

READ | Amid Omicron concerns, DDMA issues fresh orders for COVID screening at Delhi airport

WHO says no high rate of the death toll yet, iterates travel guidelines 

The WHO advised its 194 member nations that any surge in infections could have severe consequences, but said no high rate of the death toll has been linked with the Omicron variant yet. 

"Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic," the WHO said. The overall global risk related to Omicron is "very high," it added. The WHO chief agreed that the early evidence suggests that there’s a possibility of “new surges” and severe consequences due to the highly mutated Omicron variant, but as more data is awaited these are international travel norms and cautions that countries and people in general must comply with respect to travel as more countries detect Omicron cases:

READ | COVID: Global markets fall after Moderna CEO casts vaccine efficacy doubts against Omicron
  • International travel should always be prioritized for essential purposes, travel of essential personnel, repatriations, and cargo transport of essential supplies and tourism, non-essential and leisurely trips must be avoided for now, particularly by the immunocompromised and vulnerable people, and those aged over 60
  • Introduction of risk mitigation measures aiming to reduce travel-associated exportation, importation and to curb the onward transmission of SARS-CoV-2 or variants of concern (VOCs) or variants of interest (VOIs)
  • Proof of COVID-19 vaccination should not be required as a condition of entry to or exit from a country
  • But persons with any signs or symptoms compatible with COVID-19 should not travel unless SARS-CoV-2 infection has been strictly ruled out as the cause for illness 
  • Persons who are unwell should be advised to postpone/ avoid travel
  • National authorities in nations worldwide must implement testing or quarantine as a condition for the entry of international travellers, although exemption shall be given based on acquired immunity from vaccination or previous SARS-CoV-2 infection
  • Adherence to personal protective measures such as mask use and physical distancing must continue to be respected by all international travellers, both while onboard conveyances and at points of entry
  • Persons residing in areas where community-wide movement restrictions are in place may not be allowed to travel for non-essential purposes
  • WHO recommends that travellers self-monitor for the potential onset of symptoms for 14 days on arrival
READ | Omicron scare: Six passengers from 'at risk' nations test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra
Tags: WHO, Omicron, UN
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND