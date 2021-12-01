Omicron: WHO Warns This ‘vulnerable’ Group To Put Off Travel Plans; Issues New Advisory

World Health Organization [WHO] on Tuesday advised the vulnerable people, non-vaccinated and high-risk groups such as the elderly over the age of 60 and those with comorbidities to postpone plans to travel abroad. In a new ‘travel warning’ and advisory for international traffic in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant B.1.1.529, the WHO asserted that it is expected that the Omicron variant will be detected “in an increasing number of countries” as the world steps up the surveillance and sequencing activities.

“Persons who have not been fully vaccinated or do not have proof of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection and are at increased risk of developing severe disease and dying, including people 60 years of age or older or those with comorbidities that present an increased risk of severe COVID-19 (e.g. heart disease, cancer and diabetes) should be advised to postpone travel to areas with community transmission,” the WHO has said.

As the WHO conducts more research on B.1.1.529 with the help of the Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution, referred to as TAG-VE to know more about Omicron’s impact on transmissibility, virulence, diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, the vulnerable population has been advised to suspend travel immediately until more information about the B.1.1.529 is known. The WHO's travel advisory was issued on Nov. 30 after an increasing number of countries introduced rampant temporary travel measures, including prohibiting the arrival of international travellers from Southern African countries and from countries where the new Omicron variant is detected. Instead, the WHO now recommends that the vulnerable people must stall their travel plans.

WHO against 'proof of vaccination' as sole pathway at airport, or blanket travel ban

The global health body WHO insists that "blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods. In addition, they can adversely impact global health efforts during a pandemic by disincentivising countries to report and share epidemiological and sequencing data."

As the nations apply an evidence-informed and risk-based approach to tackle the highly mutated strain of the coronavirus yet, the WHO in its Tuesday’s travel advisory asked to adhere to the travel measures in accordance with the IHR, and those issued by the WHO Director-General in July 2021 and 26 October 2021 after the 9th Emergency Committee for COVID-19.

In accordance with the IHR measures, that recommends masking, testing, isolation and quarantine, as well as 40% vaccination, the countries are required not to put the financial burden on international travellers and must not require proof of vaccination for international travel as the only pathway as owing to the global access and inequitable distribution. Under Article 40 of WHO’s IHR, countries must not ban but carefully lift or modify measures with respect to international travel using testing and quarantine requirements.

WHO says no high rate of the death toll yet, iterates travel guidelines

The WHO advised its 194 member nations that any surge in infections could have severe consequences, but said no high rate of the death toll has been linked with the Omicron variant yet.

"Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic," the WHO said. The overall global risk related to Omicron is "very high," it added. The WHO chief agreed that the early evidence suggests that there’s a possibility of “new surges” and severe consequences due to the highly mutated Omicron variant, but as more data is awaited these are international travel norms and cautions that countries and people in general must comply with respect to travel as more countries detect Omicron cases: