Omicron's Fast Spread Could Push Canada's COVID-19 Tally To Record High, Warns PHAC

As cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron surging all across the world, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) stated on Friday that if the new strain increases dramatically then daily COVID-19 cases might reach record levels of over 10,000 by January in the nation. During a press conference, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos noted, “The Omicron variant of concern is a cruel reminder that a global epidemiological situation can change quickly. We all need to be prepared for that,” as per Xinhua.

Even though the Delta variant is still the most common dominating type in Canada, the transmission of Omicron is also increasing. Canada had reported 87 Omicron cases as of December 9. This ‘highly mutated’ SARS-CoV-2 variant was first discovered in South Africa and the first confirmed report of the novel COVID-19 mutation was received by the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 25.

The exact number of reported cases is unknown, but the PHAC believes that there would be a rise from the present level of more than 3,300 cases per day, due to a "gradual but steady increase" in cases in Canada. The nation had recorded 3,878 new COVID-19 instances as of Friday afternoon, increasing the total number of cases to 1,826,888, with 29,897 fatalities. On Friday, Ontario recorded 1,453 additional COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities, while Quebec confirmed 2,013 new cases on the same day.

COVID-19 cases may quadruple to 12,000 per day in January: PHAC

According to Canada's national 'rT' measures, the average number of individuals affected by one sick person currently exceeds one. PHAC stated that this suggests the outbreak is once again on the rise. If "Omicron successfully establishes" and present levels of propagation are continued, COVID-19 cases may quadruple to 12,000 per day in January, according to PHAC.

The agency also informed that this revival might be fueled by Omicron's "greater transmissibility" and the possibility of lower protection from past infection or vaccination. It added that even if Omicron is not really widely distributed, Canada will face another wave of Delta instances in the next year.

Furthermore, in recent weeks, hundreds of new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Canadian schools and child care centres, raising the rate of infection among children under the age of 12. There have been about 380,000 instances documented among children and teenagers under the age of 19. To combat this, PHAC said, the best strategy to slow the transmission of the infection is by increasing the vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 and pushing out third shots for other age groups.

(Image: Jean-Yves Duclos/ Facebook/ Unsplash/ Represenrative Image)