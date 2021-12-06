Omicron’s Spread Between 2 Fully Vaxxed People Sans Contact Highlights Transmission Worry

Researchers from the University of Hong Kong monitored two fully vaccinated persons in isolated hotel rooms in order to study the most probable mode of transmission of the new COVID strain, Omicron, among humans and what they saw left them in jitters. The participants were observed through closed-circuit television camera (CCTV), which showed that neither of them left their room or had any physical contact, leaving airborne transmission the only way as they opened their respective doors to receive food, Bloomberg reported, citing a study published in the Emerging Infectious Disease journal. The results reported that both the individuals transmitted the virus across the corridor of the facility without coming in contact with each other, underscoring the concerns of the health experts over Omicron's high-contagious characteristic and immune response evasiveness.

"Detection of Omicron variant transmission between two fully vaccinated persons across the corridor of a quarantine-hotel has highlighted this potential concern," Haogao Gu, Leo Poon and colleagues wrote in the study, as per Bloomberg.

The current research comes amid a wave of some 450 experts across the world who have begun urgent studies to explore the extent to which induced immunity is effective against Omicron mutations, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said last week. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases, coinciding with Omicron cases have increased exponentially in parts of South Africa over the past month after it was first reported to WHO on November 24. Since then 38 countries across the world have reported cases of the new COVID variant, which has 50 mutations overall with 32 of them on spike protein, facilitating it to bind to human cells.

South African study says new COVID variant 'more likely' to reinfect people

Scientists in South Africa, on Saturday, presented the first real-world evidence that showed the Omicron variant may be able to circumvent some of the human immunity and is thrice more likely to reinfect people than the Delta variant of COVID-19. Scientists have analysed over 36,000 re-infection cases in South Africa to study the reinfection risks changed throughout the epidemic. The researchers stated, "We find evidence of a substantial and ongoing increase in the risk of reinfection that is temporally consistent with the timing of the emergence of the Omicron variant in South Africa, suggesting that its selection advantage is at least partially driven by an increased ability to infect previously infected individuals."

