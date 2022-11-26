On 26/11 Anniversary, Jaishankar Avers India Determined To Complete The Process Of Justice

14 years ago India was jolted by the horrors of a terrorist attack that led to the death of 166 people leaving at least 300 people wounded. As the whole country pays tribute to those who lost their lives, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made it clear that New Delhi is adamant to bring Mumbai attack perpetrators to justice. On Saturday, Jaishankar claimed that India is pursuing this endeavor and is working with other countries whose citizens had lost their lives in the 2008 terror attack.

Speaking to ANI, Jaishankar said, “It’s an occasion where the entire country remembers it. I want to underline how strongly we feel about it and how determined we are to complete the process of justice.” Jaishankar further spoke about how those who “planned and oversaw” the terror attack have not been punished and emphasised his intention to bring the perpetrators to justice. On Saturday, he told ANI, “Today is the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. Even after so many years, the people who planned and oversaw it have not been punished. They have not been brought to justice. This is something which we give utmost importance to.”

Terrorism threatens humanity.



Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice.



We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world.

PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs

In 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists conducted 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks making 26/11 a dark day in Indian history. Speaking at the Constitution Day celebration in Supreme Court, PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to those of lost their lives in the tragic incident. The Indian Prime Minister said, “14 years back when India was celebrating its constitution, enemies of humanity carried out the biggest terror attack on India. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack.”

Last month, India hosted the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on anti-terrorism. The two-day event occurred under India’s chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC). The United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (UNCTC) unanimously adopted the Delhi Declaration which calls out the member nation to ensure “Zero tolerance towards terrorism.” The member states expressed their concerns over the incorporation of the ICT and the use of social media platforms to perpetuate terrorist motives and recognised that terrorism is one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.