On 76th Independence Day, India Donates 15,000 Bicycles To Madagascar To Bolster Unity

On the joyous occasion of the 75th year of India's independence, India donated 15,000 bicycles to Madagascar. Additionally, commemorating India's 76th Independence Day, the Prime Minister of the island nation, Christian Ntsay rode a bicycle along with ambassador Abhay Kumar, the Embassy of India in Antananarivo stated.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Embassy said that the riding of bicycles together represented the strengthening collaboration and unity between the two Indian Ocean neighbours.

India donates 15000 bicycles to Madagascar on the occasion of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. PM @ChristianNtsay and @ambassadorabhay ride bicycles together as a symbol of growing cooperation & solidarity between the two #IndianOcean neighbours. pic.twitter.com/aht8XBbqtL — India in Madagascar & Comoros (@IndembTana) August 15, 2022

Madagascar celebrates India's Independence Day

The Indian Embassy in Madagascar wrote in a tweet, “Glimpses of celebrations of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence in Antananarivo, Madagascar.”

Glimpses of celebrations of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence in Antananarivo, Madagascar. pic.twitter.com/HRMkD8d8OQ — India in Madagascar & Comoros (@IndembTana) August 15, 2022

In addition to this, the President of the Island Nation, Andry Rajoelina, extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India. In a tweet, he said, “My gratitude for standing with Madagascar during the time of need. (sic)”

My warm greetings to you PM @narendramodi

and the people of India on the occasion of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

My gratitude for standing with Madagascar during the time of need.

🇲🇬 🇮🇳 — Andry Rajoelina (@SE_Rajoelina) August 15, 2022

Furthermore, Madagascar illuminated its Indian Embassy building and town hall with the colours of the Indian flag on the auspicious day. Additionally, the Indian Embassy held a flag-hoisting ceremony on Monday at 08.30 am (local time), at Villa Tanana Finaritra, the Embassy house in Analamahintsy, Ivandry, to commemorate the spirit of freedom. "All members of the Indian community and friends of India are invited to join the celebrations," the Indian Embassy wrote in a tweet.

Indian Embassy building in Antananarivo, Madagascar lit up in tricolour on the eve of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day of India.#HarGharTiranga#AmritMahotsav#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/8JPgyD2ob5 — India in Madagascar & Comoros (@IndembTana) August 14, 2022

The Town Hall in Madagascar’s capital, Antananarivo lit up with Indian tricolour on the eve of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. #HarGharTiranga#AmritMahotsav#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/8mSfYi6BX1 — India in Madagascar & Comoros (@IndembTana) August 14, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that India is Madagascar's top trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $400 million in 2020–21, according to an ANI report. The ties between the two neighbours in the Indian Ocean are getting stronger altogether. There are several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the two countries in important areas including tourism, health, education, culture, and information, demonstrating the two countries' strong and positive ties.

Earlier, in collaboration with more than a dozen cycling groups in Madagascar, the Indian Embassy in Antananarivo, commemorated World Bicycle Day 2022 on June 3. Ambassador Abhay Kumar had vowed earlier that the Indian government would shortly provide 15,000 bicycles to the government of Madagascar, ANI reported.

On the occasion, a bicycle ride was planned to promote the value of cycling for a healthy and ecologically friendly lifestyle, and approximately 60 riders from various bicycle clubs in Madagascar took part, along with government leaders.